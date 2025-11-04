Key Notes

LINK down 6% daily, 32% monthly, trading near $15.14.

Whale wallets add over 147,000 LINK (~$2.3M total).

LINK debuted the ACE partner ecosystem with TRM Labs and more as partners.

Despite crashing almost 6% in the past 24 hours, LINK $15.36 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $10.71 B Vol. 24h: $1.48 B continues to attract significant on-chain accumulation while testing a major support level. The token trades around $15.14, down a massive 32% over the last month.

Two fresh wallets, including one that withdrew 98,000 LINK worth roughly $1.57 million, have accumulated tokens at an average entry of about $16.45, according to The Data Nerd. Another wallet added nearly 50,000 LINK valued at $736,000.

The $14–$15 Zone: Crucial Test for Bulls

Analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the $14–$15 range as a make-or-break area for LINK’s long-term structure. The price is currently hovering around $15.14, just above the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement at $15.07, a level that has historically acted as a strong demand zone.

The $15–$14 zone is make-or-break for Chainlink $LINK. Hold it, and $27–$46 comes next. pic.twitter.com/gJtjtXgVoq — Ali (@ali_charts) November 4, 2025

Maintaining the $14–$15 area could confirm a rebound toward $20 and possibly extend to $27–$46, making LINK the next crypto to explode. A failure to hold above $15, however, would invalidate the bullish setup and open the door for deeper corrections toward $12 or even $10.

The daily chart shows a prolonged downtrend channel, with LINK repeatedly rejected at its upper boundary. The RSI sits near 34, while the MACD suggests the selling pressure could be close to exhaustion.

However, the Bollinger Bands are also tightening, suggesting a breakout could be imminent. Martinez has added that any dip below $15 would be a “golden buy zone” for the LINK token.

Chainlink ACE Launch: Strengthening Fundamentals

The price drop follows the debut of the Chainlink Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) partner ecosystem, a consortium of over 20 compliance providers, frameworks, and blockchain networks.

Today we’re launching the Chainlink Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) partner ecosystem, featuring 20+ leading compliance providers, frameworks, & regulators powering the next generation of onchain compliance ↓… pic.twitter.com/cgWxArqGyJ — Chainlink (@chainlink) November 3, 2025

This initiative integrates identity verification, risk management, and regulatory reporting directly into on-chain systems, positioning ACE as an industry standard for institutional-grade compliance.

The Chainlink ACE partner ecosystem establishes ACE as the industry standard for on-chain compliance, uniting identity, risk, and regulatory infrastructure into the most complete, modular, and enterprise-grade compliance network for digital assets.

It also boasts partners such as Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Hypernative, and Kaiko, as well as blockchain networks such as Ethereum for Institutions, Linea, and Taiko.

