In Today’s Chainlink news, Chainlink and SGX FX announced that SGX FX will use Chainlink’s DataLink service to distribute its institutional-grade OTC foreign exchange data across over 2,600 on-chain applications on more than 75 blockchains. This integration includes spot and one-month forward rates for major currency pairs, trusted by over 200 financial institutions.

At the same time, the SEC has shifted from an enforcement-first approach to a structured rulemaking framework, allowing tokenized stocks to be issued and traded on distributed ledgers, provided that transfer agents meet existing securities law requirements.

These developments highlight a structural convergence in institutional-grade oracle infrastructure, which now serves as a compliance-critical middleware layer, coinciding with regulators approving on-chain equity markets for regulated capital. The timing of these announcements appears to be more than a mere coincidence.

This news drop has seemingly given LINK a boost, with the token surging +3.2% overnight to $9.7 as it attempts to reclaim the crucial $10 level. It also came with a daily trading volume boost for Chainlink, which reached $366M.

$LINK

Chainlink is testing the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the previous rally, but the structure looks increasingly vulnerable to another downside extension. The more bullish scenario still allows for an upside attempt through a diagonal in circle wave C, but only as long as… pic.twitter.com/M66sSYGL3Y — MCO Global (@moretradingonl) May 18, 2026

Chainlink News: How the LINK Data Integration Actually Functions

SGX FX processes its proprietary OTC FX trading data, including price discovery and risk transfer rates, via Chainlink’s DataLink service. This service leverages Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network for cryptographic verification and on-chain delivery, ensuring tamper-evident and machine-readable data for smart contracts without requiring direct agreements with SGX FX.

The output is accessible across over 75 blockchains simultaneously, allowing diverse users, such as tokenized funds and DeFi protocols, to access the same SGX FX benchmarks with guaranteed provenance.

Hugh Whelan from SGX FX emphasized that collaboration with Chainlink supports new workflows, while Fernando Vazquez from Chainlink Labs noted the significance of this milestone in merging on-chain finance with major markets. Chainlink’s infrastructure is also used to deliver real-time data for tokenized securities, demonstrating its broader applications beyond FX trading.

SEC Tokenization: The Historic Pivot and What the New Framework Actually Means

🚨ITS ACTUALLY OVER FOR THE COMPETITON. @CHAINLINK IS OFFICIALLY @THE_DTCC ; EX-DTCC EMPLYEES ARE NOW WORKING FOR CHAINLINK🚨$LINK IS THE ONLY TOKEN THATS NEEDED pic.twitter.com/zmyG086uoI — LinkTOAD General HBARI (@ARiHBARi) May 18, 2026

In other Chainlink news, the SEC’s updated guidance on distributed ledger technology (DLT) for registered transfer agents signals a major shift in regulatory attitudes towards on-chain capital markets.

The framework allows transfer agents to use DLT as the Master Securityholder File, provided they meet recordkeeping and compliance requirements. This change alleviates concerns about the compatibility of public blockchains with regulated securities.

Chainlink hailed the update as a significant advancement, addressing two key barriers to institutional adoption: data privacy and auditability of compliance. Their work on Project Guardian demonstrates how to balance privacy with regulatory needs, using CCIP Private Transactions to secure sensitive details while maintaining an auditable record.

This guidance transforms tokenized stocks from speculative ideas into approved products, coinciding with the deployment of oracle layers that can reliably price these instruments. Previous analyses indicated that regulatory approval and data quality were the main obstacles to institutional tokenization, not technical limitations.

The SEC’s new stance, alongside Chainlink’s integration with SGX FX, effectively addresses these challenges. Additionally, the White House’s stablecoin policy framework has set the groundwork for this regulatory evolution.

LiquidChain Targets Institutional-Grade Positioning as the New Market Architecture Takes Shape

With the SGX and Chainlink news dropping, the asymmetry available to new entrants is measured differently than it was three years ago. The oracle layer for institutional crypto is, in functional terms, spoken for.

The opportunity in this architecture moment belongs instead to application-layer projects being built to operate within the infrastructure Chainlink and regulatory frameworks, such as the SEC’s tokenization rules, which are now jointly establishing, and Liquidchain is among the early-stage projects positioning itself directly in that gap.

Liquid Chain (LIQUID) is a high-performance liquidity layer designed to operate within regulated, institutional-grade on-chain environments – the category of infrastructure that the SGX FX integration and SEC tokenization framework are actively building demand for.

The presale is currently active, offering earlier-stage participants a lower-basis entry point into the liquidity-layer thesis before institutional product launches begin generating sustained demand for the protocols that sit between oracle data and end-user settlement.

Key features include cross-chain liquidity routing, compliance-compatible settlement architecture, and positioning as an application-layer environment for the regulated tokenized capital that is beginning to move on-chain.

Visit the LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

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