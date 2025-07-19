Charles Schwab to Launch Spot Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading and ‘Will Have a Stablecoin’

Key Notes

The investment giant plans to offer direct spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading, moving beyond current ETF-only access.

Schwab's CEO confirmed stablecoin development is under consideration as part of their digital asset expansion strategy.

With 37 million active accounts and $10.76 trillion in assets, the firm's crypto entry could disrupt established exchanges.

Charles Schwab Corporation, a top US-based investment firm, signaled its intent to launch spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading during a July 18 earnings call.

The move to expand the company’s digital assets offerings, as first reported by Bloomberg, is expected to be a “meaningful growth driver” and comes alongside plans to explore delivering a stablecoin.

During the call, chief executive officer Rick Wurster told investors that a stablecoin was “something we do want to be able to offer,” adding that the firm “will have a stablecoin at some point.” No timeline was given for the firm’s expansion into spot cryptocurrency trading or stablecoin support.

Charles Schwab currently offers access to a range of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from several issuers, but the addition of spot trades would mark its first direct cryptocurrency offerings to investors.

A Bullish Overall Outlook

According to a press release, the company posted an adjusted earnings per share of $1.14 during the second quarter of 2025, notching $5.85 billion in revenue and up 25% year over year. Total client assets were also up, climbing 14% compared to the same period in 2024 and reaching $10.76 trillion overall.

The overall outlook for Charles Schwab Corporation’s potential entry into the cryptocurrency market appears bullish, with one analyst on social media calling the news “massive” and urging the cryptocurrency community to “buckle up.” Its entry into the spot crypto trading market could serve as a disruptive force among established, dedicated exchanges such as Coinbase.

JUST IN: $138 BILLION CHARLES SCHWAB CEO CONFIRMS IT WILL LAUNCH #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO SPOT TRADING THEY HAVE 37 MILLION CUSTOMERS. MASSIVE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sSBG2C9fHM — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) April 19, 2025

Charles Schwab currently boasts approximately 37 million active brokerage accounts, according to data from Motley Fool. This positions it as the second largest investment firm by clients behind Fidelity (51.5 million) and its self-reported $10.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM) would give it the top slot, though Vanguard ($10.4 trillion AUM reported for Q1) isn’t expected to hold its Q2 earnings call until the first week of August.

