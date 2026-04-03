Circle CirBTC Unveils New Token Designed to Expand Bitcoin Role in DeFi

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has unveiled cirBTC, a new Bitcoin-backed token designed to bring the world’s largest digital asset into decentralized finance applications – including lending, borrowing, and liquidity protocols – by addressing the trust deficit that has constrained competing wrapped Bitcoin products.

The token is set to launch on Ethereum and Circle’s own Arc blockchain, with additional chain integrations expected in the coming months. The announcement marks Circle’s most direct entry into Bitcoin infrastructure to date, extending a product portfolio that previously centered on dollar-denominated stablecoins and tokenized money market instruments.

Circle Wrapped Bitcoin is coming. Backed 1:1 by BTC and readily verifiable onchain, cirBTC is being built to work seamlessly with Circle infrastructure and the broader DeFi ecosystem. Learn more: https://t.co/wWzVBZdIz1 pic.twitter.com/Db5U3InaNA — Circle (@circle) April 2, 2026

Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire framed the launch explicitly as an infrastructure play rather than a speculative product. In a post on X, Allaire stated that Circle is “bringing the same infra that supports USDC, EURC, and USYC to the largest digital asset, creating a neutral infrastructure for new applications for on-chain BTC.” That framing – neutral infrastructure – is doing significant argumentative work: it positions cirBTC not as a yield product Circle controls, but as a settlement layer Circle operates.

Rachel Mayer, Circle’s VP of Product, offered the sharpest diagnosis of the problem cirBTC is designed to solve. “Bitcoin is sitting on the sidelines of DeFi,” Mayer said in a post on X. “Not because people don’t want yield or liquidity – it’s because they don’t trust the wrapper.” That sentence encapsulates the structural case for a new entrant: the problem is not demand, it is counterparty risk perception.

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cirBTC Circle Bitcoin Mechanics: What the Token Is and How It Works

cirBTC is a wrapped Bitcoin token – Bitcoin held in custody and represented as an ERC-compatible token on-chain – but Circle is differentiating it from existing products primarily through custodial architecture and issuer credibility.

The token operates on Ethereum and Arc, Circle’s stablecoin-optimized Layer 2 network that the company has been developing since 2024, with the Arc environment designed to support gas-free transactions through a combination of native USDC fee settlement, a developer-sponsored “Gas Station” model, and a “Paymaster” system enabling USDC-denominated gas on external chains including Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana.

$1.7T of bitcoin is sitting on the sidelines of DeFi. Not because people don't want yield or liquidity, it's because they don't trust the wrapper. cirBTC is Circle's answer: 1:1 backed, onchain-verifiable, and built on infrastructure the market already trusts. coming soon to… https://t.co/hJ2YNweiP6 — Rachel Mayer (@0xrachelita) April 2, 2026

The technical implication is that cirBTC holders interacting within Arc-native protocols will not require ETH or any separate gas token to execute transactions – a friction point that has historically discouraged retail and institutional participation in wrapped asset DeFi. Circle’s gas-free developer toolkit, released in March 2026, provides the underlying plumbing that makes this viable at the application layer.

cirBTC is not a yield-bearing instrument by design; it is a liquidity representation of Bitcoin intended to be deployed into external yield strategies by holders or protocols. This distinguishes it structurally from Circle’s USYC – a tokenized money market fund enabling 24/7 USDC redemptions – which generates returns within Circle’s own product stack. cirBTC’s yield, if any, flows from wherever it is deployed.

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