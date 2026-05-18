Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, during an ‘XRP in a Minute’ segment at XRP Las Vegas, positioned the XRP Ledger as a specialized payment infrastructure capable of settling transactions in three to five seconds for mere fractions of a penny.

He highlighted its processing of over 4 billion transactions since 2012 and its potential as the foundational layer for the Internet of Value. Garlinghouse emphasized the ledger’s technical architecture, tracing its origins to former Bitcoin developers, as XRP’s competitive advantage over Ethereum and Bitcoin.

This approach aims to shift XRP’s audience from retail investors to institutional players, such as treasury managers and banks. By framing XRP as a payment infrastructure rather than an investment, Ripple is seeking to engage mainstream financial services and expand beyond niche crypto payments.

Following Garlinghouse’s comments, XRP USD is trading at $1.38, down -3.2% on the day amid a broader market-wide cooldown that has wiped more than $100Bn from the total crypto market cap.

$XRP/USDT 4H Analysis XRP is riding an ascending trendline since late March, currently testing that support after a rejection from the $1.48–$1.50 resistance zone Key levels to watch:

– Support: Trendline $1.38

– Resistance: $1.48–$1.50 🟢 Holds trendline → move toward $1.48+… pic.twitter.com/ZrdGxcXgYe — Iqshant Ladha | Cryptera (@theCryptera) May 18, 2026

Ripple Architecture and the Internet of Value: How Garlinghouse’s Payment-Focused Design Philosophy Actually Functions

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerant algorithm and a Unique Node List to reach consensus every three to five seconds without mining.

This design eliminates the energy overhead of Bitcoin’s proof-of-work and the complexity of Ethereum, resulting in instant finality rather than the 10 minutes for Bitcoin or the 12–15 seconds for pre-rollup Ethereum.

XRPL can process nearly 1,500 transactions per second, far surpassing Bitcoin’s 7 TPS and Ethereum’s capacity, all while maintaining minimal transaction fees of about $0.0002. It was designed specifically for payments and liquidity flows, featuring financial primitives such as a decentralized exchange and payment channels, rather than a general-purpose platform like Ethereum.

Additionally, Ripple aligns with ISO 20022 standards, making XRP interoperable with existing banking systems. This focus on specialization distinguishes XRPL’s architecture from Ethereum’s.

(SOURCE DefiLlama)

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Payments vs. Smart Contracts: What Garlinghouse’s Ripple Architectural Argument Reveals About XRP’s Institutional Positioning

The competitive logic in Garlinghouse’s argument highlights Ripple’s focus on XRP’s payment-specific design, which sets it apart from Ethereum’s programmable settlement and DeFi capabilities.

Ripple contends that institutional use cases should be disaggregated, positioning its architecture as better suited to correspondent banking and cross-border payments.

Ripple’s growing institutional traction, exemplified by a live cross-border redemption of tokenized U.S. Treasuries on the XRP Ledger involving JPMorgan, Mastercard, and Ondo Finance in May 2026, lends credibility to this stance. This transaction demonstrated operational viability, elevating the architectural argument to a procurement consideration.

Additionally, the July 2023 ruling by Judge Analisa Torres clarified that XRP sales on public exchanges do not constitute investment contracts, providing regulatory clarity that Garlinghouse cites as essential for institutions.

Combined with Ripple’s acquisition efforts and the approval of the RLUSD stablecoin, this represents a strategic push to position XRP as a compliance-friendly option for institutional adoption.

(SOURCE: CoinGecko)

Internet of Value Infrastructure: What the Payments-First Architecture Means for XRP’s Role in Institutional Settlement

Garlinghouse’s perspective highlights a shift in how institutional players view cross-border payments. SWIFT’s correspondent banking models rely on pre-funded Nostro and Vostro accounts, tying up capital, while Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) uses XRP as a real-time liquidity bridge, eliminating the need for pre-funding. XRP functions as a transient bridge currency, emphasizing transaction throughput over price appreciation.

RLUSD, a fiat-pegged stablecoin, supports value-stable settlements in transactions, with XRP handling bridge and fee functions, catering to risk-averse compliance frameworks. Ripple’s roadmap includes Hooks and EVM-compatible sidechains, expanding capabilities while focusing on payments.

However, the connection between Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP demand is largely potential. Most transactions on RippleNet utilize RLUSD and fiat channels, with ODL not yet generating substantial XRP demand. The next 12 to 18 months of ODL scaling data will clarify this.

Key indicators to watch include ODL corridor volume, especially in corridors where eliminating pre-funding offers significant savings. If XRP’s role in institutional workflows expands, it would validate Garlinghouse’s claims; if ODL volume remains low with RLUSD and fiat channels dominating, the gap between Ripple’s narrative and XRP’s utility will persist as a significant issue.

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