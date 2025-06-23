Circle Overtakes Nvidia Trading Volume as CRCL Soars on Stablecoin Buzz

Key Notes

Circle's valuation now exceeds its USDC stablecoin supply, highlighting investor confidence in regulated crypto infrastructure.

Trading volume briefly surpassed Nvidia, placing Circle second only to Tesla in market activity on Monday.

Technical analysis shows potential for further gains toward $300-$320 if current support levels hold at $264.

Circle Internet Group (NASDAQ: CRCL) is capturing Wall Street’s attention after its trading volume briefly outpaced Nvidia, while its valuation climbed above $62.9 billion.

The move reflects renewed investor interest in US-regulated stablecoins and the broader digital infrastructure powering them.

$62.9B Valuation Puts Circle Ahead of USDC Supply

Shares of Circle gained more than 11% on Monday, building on last week’s 80% rally sparked by the Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act. The bill, seen as a major step toward stablecoin regulation, has positioned Circle at the center of institutional bets on compliant crypto infrastructure.

With USDC supply hovering near $61 billion, CRCL’s market cap now exceeds the outstanding value of its own stablecoin. Trading activity briefly surpassed Nvidia in dollar volume, placing it second only to Tesla.

Circle’s market cap ($62.9B) is now higher than all outstanding USDC (~$61B) pic.twitter.com/6LiSRMCvhc — Garrett Skrovina (@GSkrovina) June 23, 2025

Two recent developments may be supporting the continued CRCL rally. First, Fiserv announced it will launch its FIUSD stablecoin using infrastructure from both Paxos and Circle, demonstrating Circle's reach even among potential competitors.

Second, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly sold a chunk of her CRCL holdings on Friday, yet the stock has continued climbing, signaling strong market confidence.

As of 1:50 p.m. EDT, CRCL traded at $264.14. Since debuting on June 5 at $31, the stock is up over 800%.

CRCL Holds $264 as Bulls Eye $300 Breakout

On the 15-minute chart, CRCL is testing support around $264 after hitting the upper Bollinger Band at $300. RSI has pulled back to 52, cooling momentum without turning bearish.

A bounce from this area could reignite upside toward $300–$320. However, losing trendline support might expose $238 as the next downside level.

