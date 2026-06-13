Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive of Ripple and one of the most prominent voices in institutional crypto, appeared on Fox Business this week to accuse Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, of deliberately misrepresenting the Clarity Act, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (H.R. 3633), to protect a payments franchise that generates approximately $20 billion in annual revenue with estimated profits exceeding $5 billion.

The specific fault line is a single clause in the pending legislation that would permit crypto exchanges to offer stablecoin yield to users, a provision that Dimon has publicly opposed and that the banking lobby has made its primary legislative target.

This is not simply a dispute over regulatory philosophy or compliance architecture. It is a structural contest over who controls the next generation of dollar-denominated digital payment instruments, and whether those instruments will function as pure transaction rails, the outcome the banking sector prefers, or as yield-bearing products that compete directly with bank deposits for household cash.

Prediction market users on Polymarket currently assign 49% odds to the Clarity Act being signed into law this year, down approximately 18 percentage points from the prior week, a compression that reflects the genuine uncertainty produced by this specific inter-industry fracture.

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Dimon’s Opposition: JPMorgan’s $20B Payments Franchise, His Specific Public Arguments Against the Clause, and the Structural Logic Behind Bank Resistance to The Clarity ACT

Jamie Dimon’s opposition to the Clarity Act’s stablecoin yield provision has been publicly stated across multiple appearances, most recently in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, the same format and interviewer through which Dimon previously targeted Brian Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive of Coinbase, over Armstrong’s advocacy for the bill.

In that earlier May appearance, Dimon characterized Armstrong as the ‘only one’ pressing for the stablecoin yields inclusion, claimed Coinbase was spending ‘hundreds of millions of dollars in Washington’ on the effort, and concluded that Armstrong was, in Dimon’s phrasing, ‘full of shit.’ Dimon’s more recent comments, which Garlinghouse was responding to directly, argued that the Clarity Act reduces compliance safeguards and creates conditions under which illicit activity becomes easier to conduct.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: "We will fight the CLARITY Act. If we lose, we lose, and we'll live. But it will be fought." "Nobody is going to bow down to Brian Armstrong or Coinbase… He is full of sh*t" pic.twitter.com/okbuiu2Q0s — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDaily) May 29, 2026

The epistemic status of the precise $20 billion figure warrants care. JPMorgan does not disaggregate its payments revenue as a standalone public reporting line in the manner that would allow precise verification, but the order-of-magnitude estimate is consistent with the firm’s disclosed wholesale and consumer payments activity and is treated by analysts covering the sector as a reasonable approximation of the franchise at risk.

The structural logic of bank resistance is not difficult to reconstruct from publicly available materials. The American Bankers Association and the Bank Policy Institute issued a joint statement formally opposing the yield provisions earlier this year, arguing that yield-bearing stablecoins would function as deposit substitutes, pulling household savings out of the banking system and reducing the credit intermediation capacity that regulators and community banks alike have cited as a systemic concern.

We suspect that Dimon’s stated objections, framed as compliance concerns and bad-actor facilitation risks, do not accurately reflect the primary commercial motivation behind JPMorgan’s opposition, and that the franchise-protection argument Garlinghouse advanced is the more analytically honest account of what is at stake for the bank.

A White House Council of Economic Advisers report published in April 2026 found that eliminating stablecoin yield entirely would increase bank lending by only $2.1 billion, a 0.02% increase in aggregate credit supply, while imposing an estimated $800 million net welfare cost on consumers, a ratio that does not support the systemic-risk framing Dimon has deployed publicly.

The same analysis found that large banks would capture 76% of any incremental lending enabled by a yield ban, with community banks capturing the remaining 24%, a distribution that maps precisely onto who benefits most from the regulatory outcome Dimon is advocating.

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