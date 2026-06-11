CLARITY Act Stumbles Over Two Major Hurdles on Path to Senate Floor Vote

A closed-door ethics meeting among Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), joined by White House Crypto Council Executive Director Patrick Witt, collapsed on Tuesday without agreement after Republicans and the White House withdrew a provision that would have allowed state attorneys general to sue the Department of Justice over failures to enforce ethics rules tied to President Trump’s crypto business interests. Simultaneously, the White House Crypto Council convened representatives from the National Sheriffs’ Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the National District Attorneys’ Association on Wednesday to address law enforcement objections to Section 604 of the CLARITY Act, the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, leaving the market structure bill facing two unresolved obstacles with 31 Senate session days remaining before the August recess and a 60-vote threshold still to clear.

🚨🗞️NEW: Clarity Act Hits Ethics Snag as White House Courts Law Enforcement Support Dems left a Tues meeting frustrated after GOP walked back key elements of a tentative ethics deal. Talks expected to continue Thurs.➕ WH convenes law enforcement groups.https://t.co/YaKxuTKL09 — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 10, 2026

This is not simply a scheduling setback for a crypto regulation bill that has already cleared both the House and the Senate Banking Committee. It is a structural diagnosis of a coalition whose two most fragile pressure points, Democratic demands for ethics guardrails addressing Trump crypto conflicts and law enforcement concerns about on-chain enforcement authority, have now fractured simultaneously rather than sequentially, which is categorically more dangerous in a compressed calendar.

If neither dispute is resolved before the recess, the practical window for passage in 2026 may close entirely, and prior statements by bill sponsors suggest reconsideration before 2030 is unlikely.

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CLARITY Act News: The Ethics Provision Collapse, Republican Walkback Mechanics, and What the AG Enforcement Clause Actually Said

Tuesday’s session was the first closed-door ethics meeting since a bipartisan group reached a tentative framework in May following the Senate Banking Committee’s 15–9 vote to advance the bill on May 14.

The mechanism functions as follows: the provision under negotiation would have authorized state attorneys general to initiate civil actions against the DOJ if federal officials failed to enforce ethics rules barring senior executive-branch officials from financially benefiting from digital asset legislation they were simultaneously shaping, a direct response to the documented financial exposure created by Trump family crypto ventures, which have generated an estimated $2.3 billion across holdings including World Liberty Financial and associated token issuances.

The epistemic status of that $2.3 billion figure warrants care; it represents a widely cited estimate assembled from public disclosures and market valuations, not a formally audited sum.

During Tuesday’s session, Republicans and Witt withdrew support for the state AG enforcement mechanism and offered a narrowed alternative limiting enforcement authority to the U.S. Attorney General, a substitution that Democrats rejected as functionally circular given that the Attorney General serves at the president’s pleasure. Republicans also floated impeachment as a remedy for presidential ethics violations, an offer Democrats likewise declined.

Notable development in the ongoing Clarity Act negotiations: reports indicate Senate Republicans have walked back a proposed enforcement mechanism that would have allowed state attorneys general to pursue the @TheJusticeDept over ethics lapses. As bipartisan talks continue,… https://t.co/dW4LBYXAUY — Adrian Wall (@AdrianWall8395) June 10, 2026

We suspect the White House’s reversal on the AG enforcement clause reflects a judgment that any provision creating a litigation pathway through state-level Democratic attorneys general represents a structurally open-ended political liability, regardless of how narrowly it might be drafted in statutory text.

The collapse connects directly to the committee’s prior ethics fight. During the May 14 markup, a Van Hollen amendment that would have barred the president, vice president, and members of Congress from issuing or promoting digital commodities while in office failed on a 13–11 party-line vote, with Republicans arguing the provision was outside the Banking Committee’s jurisdictional remit and should be resolved on the floor.

That defeat left the ethics question formally unresolved at the committee stage, and the closed-door post-markup negotiations were the designated venue for resolution. Their collapse, therefore, does not merely delay the bill; it reopens a fault line that was never actually closed.

Senators Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), the two Democrats whose committee votes produced the bill’s nominal bipartisan margin, have both indicated that their floor support remains contingent on strong ethics guardrails, a formulation that the Tuesday walkback has made harder, not easier, to satisfy. Details on the specific integrity gaps created by Trump’s crypto earnings and the CLARITY Act current text illustrate why Democratic insistence on enforceable guardrails is unlikely to dissolve under calendar pressure alone.

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