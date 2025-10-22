Stablecoin Ratio Hits Two-Year Low, Tether & Circle Mint $7B

Key Notes

Binance’s stablecoin ratio dropped to a two-year low.

Tether and Circle minted $7 billion in new stablecoins.

Citi projected the stablecoin market to hit $1.9 trillion by 2030.

Tether USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $182.52 B Vol. 24h: $163.64 B and Circle USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $76.67 B Vol. 24h: $12.00 B collectively minted $7 billion worth of tokens as Bitcoin BTC $107 961 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $107.77 B climbed above $108,000, as per the data provided by on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain.

Meanwhile, the stablecoin-to-Bitcoin ratio on Binance has dropped to its lowest point in two years, showcasing investor readiness for market accumulation.

Binance Stablecoin Ratio Signals Latent Buying Power

According to CryptoQuant, the ratio of stablecoins to USD exchanges on Binance has fallen to 0.8149, the lowest level since 2023. This ratio, which compares total Bitcoin reserves to dollar-denominated stablecoins like USDT and USDC, is a key liquidity indicator.

A decline in this metric indicates that stablecoin reserves are building relative to Bitcoin, i.e., traders are holding liquidity in anticipation of buying opportunities.

Analysts note that such conditions often precede major price rallies, as seen during accumulation phases in 2023 and 2024.

Should the ratio remain at these low levels while Bitcoin stabilizes above the $108,000–$110,000 range, BTC might be the next crypto to explode.

Tether and Circle Mint $7B in Stablecoins

Tether minted another $1 billion USDT just hours ago, bringing the combined total issuance from Tether and Circle to $7 billion since the recent market crash. This means that the demand for dollar-pegged assets is on the rise.

Tether has also reached a major milestone of 500 million users. The company estimates that this figure represents real individuals rather than wallet counts, meaning that over 6% of the global population has interacted with USDT.

Adoption has been particularly strong in emerging economies like Kenya, where small businesses and individuals use USDT as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.

Tether has a market capitalization of $182 billion, accounting for 58.4% of the stablecoin market. Circle’s USDC follows with $76 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Citi Forecasts $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Market by 2030

Citi analysts have projected a $1.9 trillion market capitalization for the stablecoin industry by 2030. The bank said that stablecoins continue to represent between 5% and 10% of total crypto valuation.

While their influence on traditional banking remains limited, Citi compared stablecoins to the rise of money market funds in the 1980s, which reshaped liquidity flows without undermining lending systems.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.