Key Notes

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong plans to hire former DOGE team members.

The hiring process will be fast-tracked for eligible candidates.

This follows Elon Musk’s move to distance himself from the DOGE advisory panel.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has announced that the exchange plans to hire former DOGE team members. He highlighted that these individuals can take advantage of an accelerated hiring process, offering them an opportunity to embrace their next challenge at Coinbase.

Armstrong retweeted a widely circulated Fox News segment featuring 22-year-old Ethan Shaotran, a Harvard student and a member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team. Shaotran, a California native, is part of a group of young technologists recruited by Musk to modernize federal technology and streamline government operations.

The chief executive said that DOGE staff members can benefit from an accelerated hiring process because they have “proof-of-work” and will be needed in creating “a more efficient financial system for the world” at the crypto exchange. Armstrong added a link for interested staffers to apply.

This is an open call for any @DOGE staff. If you are looking for your next mission after serving your country, consider helping create a more efficient financial system for the world at @Coinbase. We've set up an accelerated interview/hiring process in recognition of your… https://t.co/ZdMN7vJoXT — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) May 13, 2025

In the Fox News video, Shaotran revealed that his involvement with DOGE led to social ostracism on his university campus. He expressed a firm belief in the benefits of the agency’s mission. The Harvard student further noted that he consistently worked until 2 a.m., emphasizing that the experience provided him with more valuable learning than a traditional classroom.

Musk Distances Himself from DOGE Amid Backlash

The CEO’s tweets followed a recent disclosure by DOGE founder Elon Musk, who revealed he was distancing himself from the agency’s activities after facing protests. DOGE was established in January 2025 following an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, renaming the United States Digital Service to the United States DOGE Service (USDS).

As an advisory panel, DOGE’s role within the administration was to implement government spending cuts and provide updates on these changes. Since its creation, the agency has faced significant backlash over its budget cuts and access to sensitive data.

