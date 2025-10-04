Coinbase Exchange in Pursuit of US OCC Federal Charter

Key Notes

Coinbase recently disclosed that it has applied for a national trust company charter from the OCC.

The charter is expected to bring a fresh set of regulatory oversight.

Paxos, Circle, BitGo, and Ripple are also seeking a Federal Charter from the OCC.

As part of an expansion of its services, American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is pursuing a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). It has now joined the list of other digital asset service providers seeking the same charter in recent times. The exchange believes that holding this charter will bring significant changes to its operation.

Coinbase to Become a Bank?

On October 3, Coinbase informed the public of its pursuit of the United States OCC Federal Charter, citing that it is a significant step towards scaling up its business. In addition to this, the charter brings a fresh set of regulatory oversight that goes beyond the crypto exchange’s existing framework. As a result, more innovation and growth will enter the broader financial sector.

Greg Tusar, Coinbase vice president of institutional product, confirmed that the company is not the first crypto firm to request the OCC Federal Charter. However, he is confident that this approval will “streamline oversight for new offerings and enable continued innovation to integrate digital assets into traditional finance.”

Also, he made it clear that Coinbase has no plan to become a bank. The crypto exchange is just particular about having clear rules, as well as the trust of regulators and customers. In Tusar’s opinion, being in possession of these characteristics gives the exchange the assurance to confidently innovate while ensuring proper oversight and security.

Circle, Ripple, and Paxos Pursue OCC Federal Charter

The other crypto firms that have applied for the Federal Charter include Circle, Ripple, Paxos, and BitGo. Back in 2021, Paxos had received preliminary approval, joining Anchorage and Protego, which both held a federal banking charter at the time.

San Francisco-based blockchain payment firm Ripple officially applied for the license, alongside a Federal Reserve Master Account, around July. Its goal is to solidify regulatory trust and integrate directly with the US banking system.

It was around this time that Circle made the same move. Should it be approved, the stablecoin issuer is to be known as First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. The federal charter will allow Circle to manage USDC reserves and custody of tokenized financial assets.

The crypto market is global, and we need uniform national rules to protect every consumer as the market continues to evolve. That’s why we’ve applied for a @USOCC national trust charter and the federal regulatory oversight and clarity that it provides. — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) October 3, 2025

