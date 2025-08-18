Solana Validators to Decide the Fate of Alpenglow Proposal

Key Notes

Solana’s validators have commenced the voting exercise to support or disapprove of the SIMD-0326.

This may be the upgrade that finally revolutionizes Solana in terms of performance.

Solana recently achieved more than 100,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS).

Solana’s SOL $182.4 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $98.51 B Vol. 24h: $5.79 B validator community has commenced the voting exercise to support or disapprove of the SIMD-0326, also known as the Alpenglow proposal.

Should they vote in favor of the proposal, the Solana ecosystem may be on its way to finding more use cases and ultimately, expanding its reach.

Features of the alpenglow proposal

Alpenglow proposal is an upgrade designed to replace the current TowerBFT consensus mechanism with a faster, simpler, and more resilient system.

Specifically, it would move block finality from 12.8 seconds to as low as 100–150 milliseconds. This revolution can position Solana at a close range with Web2 infrastructure, particularly in terms of performance.

For perspective, the Alpenglow proposal was developed by a Solana-focused research team called Anza.

It comes with certain top-tier features like direct voting, signature aggregation, as well as a Validator Admission Ticket fee. The goal is to streamline participation and cut bandwidth costs.

Rather than trading votes on-chain, validators will achieve the same transaction off-chain, while cryptographic proof attests to consensus.

In addition to this proposal is the introduction of a fixed 1.6 SOL VAT per epoch. It is incinerated to offset inflation, but it still maintains economic barriers to participation. With this fee structure, there is no need for direct vote transaction costs.

Supporters believe that it significantly cuts down validator expenses by around 20%. On the other hand are critics, who opine that the fee is likely to raise entry barriers for smaller operators.

At the same time, Solana recently achieved more than 100,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS).

Although it was a brief move, Mert Mumtaz, the co-founder of the Solana developer tooling firm Helius, noted that developers could still “deduce that you can also theoretically do about 80-100k tps in transfers, oracle updates, and similar [operations].”

when we said 1,000,000 TPS — you didn't think we were kidding did you? you are not gonna out engineer solana first major blockchain with a recorded 100K TPS ***on mainnet*** I'll also get out infront of the typical reply guys "but muurt, these are noop program calls, they're… https://t.co/pibGtbkhJP — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) August 17, 2025

Meanwhile, SOL price has dropped to $180.70 after spiking to over $201 less than a week ago. It is worth noting that this outlook was triggered by the broader crypto market downtrend. Other top coins like Bitcoin BTC $115 320 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $38.58 B and Ethereum ETH $4 334 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $523.07 B Vol. 24h: $41.04 B are also losing steam at this time.

Crypto aardvark snorter bot digs up $3.1m in presale frenzy

While SOL price tumbles, Snorter Bot has found a way to remain relevant in its bid to make millionaires out of its investors. The Snorter Bot presale is still ongoing, with capital invested so far reaching more than $3.1 million.

It has joined the league of the best crypto presales of 2025. Snorter Bot acts like a sharp-nosed crypto aardvark, sniffing out hidden gems across the market and serving up the hottest investment opportunities for traders hungry for big wins.

Current presale stats

Current price: $0.107

Amount raised so far: $3.1 million

Ticker: SNORT

The official presale website indicates that the token price is set to be adjusted in 34 minutes. If you’re interested, feel free to check out our guide on how to buy Snorter Bot.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.