Coinbase Staking Goes Live in New York City: Brian Armstrong Celebrates The Milestone

Key Notes

New York becomes the 46th US state where Coinbase offers staking after resolving regulatory concerns with local authorities.

CEO Brian Armstrong emphasizes that staking should not be classified as securities and urges other states to drop related lawsuits.

The move follows broader industry trends, including Grayscale's ETF staking addition and eToro's tiered reward program launch.

Coinbase announced on October 8 that its staking services are now available to New York residents. This expands access to rewards on cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum ETH $4 514 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $544.76 B Vol. 24h: $39.71 B , Solana SOL $224.6 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $122.61 B Vol. 24h: $7.21 B , and others, without needing technical know-how.

The company shared the news on X, welcoming New York to staking that is already active in 45 other states.

CEO Brian Armstrong responded on X, noting the progress in New York. He stressed that staking services do not count as securities and called on states like California, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Maryland to dismiss their lawsuits. “Happy staking, New Yorkers,” Armstrong added.

Glad to see progress in NY. Staking services aren’t securities – hope all other states stuck in the past can drop their lawsuits and catch up soon (CA, WI, NJ, MD). Happy staking, New Yorkers! https://t.co/K8oUunzpXM — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 8, 2025

According to a Decrypt report, the approval came after negotiations with state regulators, who had long restricted such services over concerns about investor protection.

New York has tight rules on crypto, requiring platforms to comply with the BitLicense framework since 2015. Staking was previously off-limits there, as state officials viewed it similarly to securities offerings. Based on SEC filings from 2023, the agency had charged Coinbase with failing to register its staking program but dropped the suit in February 2025.

Regulation, Staking Trends in US

Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad thanked New York Governor Kathy Hochul on X for enabling this change, describing it as a win for economic growth in the state. “This is a huge win to create economic opportunity for the Empire State,” he said.

Thank you @govkathyhochul for your leadership to make this big unlock happen and move NY into the financial future. This is a huge win to create economic opportunity for the Empire State. New Yorkers can finally earn rewards by staking on @coinbase with no cost, effort, or… https://t.co/o0MmwO9Uqz — Faryar Shirzad 🛡️ (@faryarshirzad) October 8, 2025

This development aligns with broader trends in staking. Grayscale became the first to add staking to US spot Ethereum ETFs, as Coinspeaker reported on October 6. Earlier, eToro launched staking for Ethereum, Cardano ADA $0.83 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $30.33 B Vol. 24h: $1.29 B , and Solana in the US with tiered rewards, detailed in Coinspeaker’s September 29 piece. Kraken also relaunched staking for US customers in January 2025.

With New York on board, Coinbase aims to push for consistent rules nationwide, potentially unlocking more opportunities in crypto and leading the industry in expanding its offerings as regulations become more friendly.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.