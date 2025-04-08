Coinspeaker

Key Notes

SEC's second crypto roundtable features Coinbase, Uniswap, and Cumberland DRW, focusing on regulatory clarity for the digital asset industry.

Trump administration shifts SEC approach, dropping lawsuits against Coinbase and Cumberland DRW, fostering a crypto-friendly environment.

SEC announces future roundtables on topics like crypto custody, tokenization, and decentralized finance (DeFi) to clarify regulations.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be conducting its second round of crypto roundtable on April 11, while speaking to representatives from different crypto firms, including Coinbase, Uniswap Labs, and Cumberland DRW.

The event, titled “Between a Block and a Hard Place: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading”, will take place on Friday at the SEC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.

Some of the key panelists at the crypto roundtable will be Gregory Tusar, Vice President of Institutional Product at Coinbase, Katherine Minarik, Chief Legal Officer at Uniswap Labs, and Chelsea Pizzola, Associate General Counsel at Cumberland DRW. This roundtable will be part of the broader initiative by the SEC’s crypto task force, which will clarify regulatory frameworks for the digital asset industry.

US SEC will live stream the entire session on its website with opening remarks coming from “crypto mom” Hester Peirce and SEC’s acting chair Mark Uyeda.

Crypto Roundtable: SEC Building Relations with Crypto Firms

The previous SEC administration under Gary Gensler had created major friction with crypto firms by initiating tough regulatory crackdowns. However, the SEC administration under the new government of Donald Trump has undertaken a crypto-friendly approach, looking to build clear regulations with the use of stablecoins, etc.

The crypto roundtable is a significant step in ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between regulatory bodies and the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency sector. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially dropped its lawsuits against Coinbase and Cumberland DRW, signaling a shift in regulatory approach under the Trump administration.

Back in June 2023, under former Chair Gary Gensler, the SEC had sued Coinbase for alleged securities law violations. However, the case was dismissed in February 2025. In a similar move, the SEC ended its legal proceedings against Cumberland DRW last month, originally filed in October 2024.

This development comes as the SEC intensifies its efforts to foster dialogue with the crypto industry. Its first roundtable on March 21 gathered securities lawyers and crypto experts to address the longstanding question of what defines a security.

The SEC has announced a series of upcoming roundtable discussions, including:

April 25: Know Your Custodian: Key Considerations for Crypto Custody.

May 12: Focus on tokenization.

June 6: Spotlight on decentralized finance (DeFi).

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.