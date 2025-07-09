Uniswap Records Historic Surge in Dormant Activity: Santiment

Key Notes

UNI’s dormant tokens movement reached an all-time high.

Trading volume surged over 75% in 24 hours with market cap gaining 21% since June 22.

Analysts eye a $10 breakout if current momentum holds.

Uniswap’s UNI $7.42 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $4.46 B Vol. 24h: $277.39 M market capitalization has jumped 21% from its June 22 monthly low amid renewed activity in dormant wallets. At the time of writing, UNI is trading around $7.77, gaining 5% in the past day and over 23% this month.

CoinMarketCap data shows a 75% spike in trading volume in the past day, reaching $439 million. This surge comes as the network witnessed a record 72.95 billion in “age consumed,” a metric combining the number of tokens moved with their holding period.

This spike marked the largest dormant token activity in UNI’s history, dropping the average age of “hodling” wallets by 7.2% as stagnant tokens re-entered circulation. As these older tokens move back into the market, it often signals upcoming shifts in market momentum.

According to Santiment, such a rise in dormant wallet activity can potentially support price increases, even if not guaranteed.

🔁 Uniswap's marketcap has climbed +21% since June 22nd. And its network has just seen a historic spike in dormant activity. 72.95B in age consumed (amount of tokens moved multiplied by how old those tokens are) is the highest $UNI dormant spike of all-time. 👨‍👦 This age consumed… pic.twitter.com/cTTuX2u0Kg — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 9, 2025

Notably, in May, Uniswap became the first decentralized exchange to hit $3.3 billion in trading volume.

UNI Prepares for Potential Breakout

On the daily price chart, UNI is testing the upper Bollinger Band near $7.78, with bands widening. Failure to hold above this level may result in a pullback toward the mid band (20-day SMA) near $7.09. UNI has a key support around $6.60, where buyers may step in.

The upward gradient in the RSI is currently suggesting a bullish momentum without being overbought. A clean break above $7.78 could lead the cryptocurrency to $8.50 and then $10.

Meanwhile, on the 4-hour chart, UNI is testing the resistance line of an ascending triangle formed since late-June.

A decisive candle close above $7.78 would validate a bullish breakout with analysts expecting a potential move toward the highly anticipated $10 target in the near term.

