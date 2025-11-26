Key Notes

Cosmos maintains a $1 billion valuation despite a steep weekly correction.

The community has begun a structured research process to redesign ATOM’s economy.

Early charts show ATOM holding a critical support band near $2.40.

Cosmos ATOM $2.45 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $1.18 B Vol. 24h: $48.43 M continues to hold a market capitalization above the $1 billion mark, even after prices dropped by roughly ten percent over the past week.

Meanwhile, the project is preparing for one of the most important structural changes in its history.

The team confirmed that Cosmos, popularly known as the “Internet of Blockchains,” will launch a formal research initiative aiming to build a revenue‑centric token economy. The move will redefine how ATOM supports the Hub in the years ahead.

1/ ATOM Tokenomics are changing 🔥 One of crypto's few truly decentralized networks is about to undergo its biggest transformation yet! The community gets full control over what happens next for $ATOM. A thread 🧵 👇 pic.twitter.com/UOJQYsS91e — tøny (@tonyler_) November 25, 2025

A New Framework for ATOM Utility

Cosmos is shifting away from circular token dynamics in favor of a model based on real fees. As per the forum page, the research initiative will examine ATOM’s current supply and demand profile, test alternative economic structures, and prepare a risk‑controlled transition toward a framework that remains sustainable in the future.

A number of research institutions will participate in the initiative, each contributing independent analysis before the community votes on the final economic design.

The process spans five stages: proposal submission, research‑team selection, information gathering, results analysis, and governance approval.

Community members, validators, and ecosystem partners will take part throughout the process, from initial discussions to final evaluations.

The goal is to make ATOM the revenue token for the enterprise era of the Cosmos Stack, supported by usage fees and ecosystem activity.

ATOM Price Analysis: Breakout Next?

On the 4H chart, ATOM is sitting inside a clear descending channel and has held above a long‑term support region near $2.40-$2.45.

Price action remains tight, with lower highs converging into a narrowing structure along the channel’s lower boundary.

Bollinger Bands show reduced volatility, while the RSI hovers near the 42 level, not very appealing for bulls.

MACD lines move close to the zero axis, offering no firm directional push, while BoP remains slightly negative.

If buyers defend the green support zone, ATOM may attempt a rebound toward the upper boundary of the descending channel.

A break above $2.60 would open the path to the $2.90-$3 range, making it the next crypto to explode in 2025.

However, it is important to note that if ATOM falls under $2.4, it could retest earlier cycle lows near $2.20.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.