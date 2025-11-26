Key Notes

Reliance Global cited ZEC’s long-term potential, privacy architecture, and regulatory-aligned dual transaction model.

The move follows a broader trend of institutional interest, with Cypherpunk Technologies also acquiring 200,000 ZEC this month.

ZEC remains up 40% over the past month, with analysts noting that price action is still bullish.

Reliance Global, a Nasdaq-listed insurance technology firm, has announced plans to move its entire crypto treasury to popular privacy coin ZCash ZEC $495.1 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $8.14 B Vol. 24h: $1.04 B .

The decision comes following a strong ZEC rally over the past month despite the broader crypto market drawdown.

Reliance Global Moves Entire Crypto Treasury to ZCash

In a major overhaul, Nasdaq-listed Relian Global has completely moved its entire crypto treasury in privacy coin ZCash (ZEC).

The move follows the company’s board-approved expansion into digital assets in September. Winklevoss-backed Cypherpunk Technologies has also made a big bet by acquiring 200,000 ZEC this month.

Initially, the company built a diversified crypto portfolio consisting of Bitcoin BTC $86 588 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $1.73 T Vol. 24h: $61.92 B and other top performing altcoins like Ethereum ETH $2 903 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $350.51 B Vol. 24h: $21.17 B , Cardano ADA $0.41 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $15.16 B Vol. 24h: $572.61 M , XRP XRP $2.15 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $129.55 B Vol. 24h: $4.00 B , and Solana SOL $135.8 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $75.93 B Vol. 24h: $4.81 B .

Its most recent allocation under that strategy was a significant Solana purchase last month.

However, in a “comprehensive strategic review” led by Blake Janover, Chairman of the Crypto Advisory Board, Reliance Global, the firm came to the conclusion that ZCash offers the strongest long-term opportunity for its digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy.

The company said the pivot aligns with its updated outlook on the role of privacy assets in future financial systems.

Speaking on the development, Moshe Fishman, a member of the Reliance Global Group Crypto Advisory Board, said:

“Our decision to consolidate our DAT into Zcash reflects a high-conviction belief in ZEC’s long-term potential and its unique position at the convergence of cryptography, compliance, and financial privacy.”

The company said Zcash’s privacy-focused architecture, built on Bitcoin’s underlying framework, introduces advanced confidentiality tools. It enables optional privacy while maintaining regulatory compatibility.

ZCash’s dual transaction system, supporting both transparent and shielded transfers, separates the privacy platform from other networks.

Will the ZEC Rally Continue?

ZCash’s native cryptocurrency ZEC posed a stellar rally over the past month, hitting the highs of $730, before retracing back to $500 as of press time. The altcoin is still trading up by 40% on the monthly chart.

Crypto analyst CryptoPulse reported that Zcash has pulled back to a key resistance-turned-support trendline that buyers have defended in recent weeks.

Analysts noted that the market structure remains bullish as long as the token holds above this level.

💎 $ZEC — Time to Buy the Dip?$ZEC is now sitting right on its resistance-turned-support trendline — a key spot buyers have defended for weeks. As long as price holds above this trendline, the structure remains bullish. 📈 If momentum continues, a move back toward the $730+… pic.twitter.com/TpJhFSpb8U — CryptoPulse (@CryptoPulse_CRU) November 26, 2025

If momentum continues, ZEC could attempt a move back toward the $730 range. However, a breakdown below the trendline would invalidate the current bullish setup.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.