Key Notes

Changpeng Zhao urged developers to focus on building user value instead of criticizing listing fees or airdrops.

The comments follow allegations from CJ Tech that Binance charges excessive listing fees, airdrop costs, and a $2 million BNB security deposit.

Binance denied the claims, saying the deposit is a refundable safeguard to protect users and maintain project accountability.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao shared his views on exchange listing practices in a post titled “Unpopular Opinion,” addressing recent debates around listing fees and airdrops.

This comes as the crypto exchange faces some heat over its listing process after the latest post from CJ Tech.

offer from @binance:

> 1% airdrop on day 1, alpha listing

> 3% further airdrops in 6 months

> 1% for "marketing" at Binance full discretion

> provide 100% of TVL for token pool on Pancake Swap ($1M+)

> $250k security deposit

> 3% reserved for BNB HODLer programme

> $200k… — CJ (@cjhtech) October 14, 2025

Changpeng Zhao Asks Users to Focus on Use Value

Changpeng Zhao argued that strong crypto projects do not need to pay for listings, as exchanges will compete to add valuable tokens on their own.

Unpopular opinion post: On Listing "Fees" (saw this a few times recently) 1. If you are a project complaining about listing airdrops or "fees" (to users), Don't pay it. If your project is strong, exchanges will race to list your coin. If you have to beg an exchange to list,… https://t.co/DtEMb4RdS0 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 15, 2025

He suggested that projects complaining about listing “fees” or airdrops should instead focus on building genuine user value.

The post from CJ Tech has drawn criticism of Binance for high trading fees, airdrop charges, and a $2 million BNB security deposit. The exchange faced backlash after struggling to handle transaction volume during last Friday’s crypto market crash.

Zhao also stated that exchanges are free to choose their own business models in a decentralized world, noting that “no one is forcing you to adopt a certain model.” Zhao emphasized that businesses should prioritize serving users rather than criticizing competitors.

Changpeng Zhao outlined several listing models used by exchanges, ranging from open listings that include nearly all tokens, to selective listings that charge fees, or those requiring user airdrops or deposits for security.

He added that many platforms use a combination of these approaches across spot, futures, and Web3 products. “Work on your project, not other people,” Zhao concluded.

Binance Responds to Recent Allegations

Crypto exchange Binance has responded to the recent allegations from CJ Tech while clarifying that it doesn’t profit from its listing process.

In a message on the X platform, the exchange called these charges an attempt to mislead the community and further challenge the platform’s integrity.

Spotlight on how Binance listings actually work. Here are benefits we are pleased to provide to the project team: 1️⃣ Binance does not make money from the listing process. All project token allocations go 100% to users through marketing campaigns, including Alpha Airdrops,… — Binance (@binance) October 15, 2025

Binance stated that allegations claiming the exchange and its founders have been dumping tokens are “entirely untrue and unsubstantiated.”

The company also expressed surprise over CJ’s “illegal and unauthorized disclosure” of confidential communication.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.