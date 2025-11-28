Crypto Community Comes Together to Support Hong Kong Tai Po Fire Victims

Key Notes

Bitget leads donations with $1.5M directed to hospitals, emergency services, and displaced families rehabilitation programs.

Binance, Crypto.com, Hashkey, OKX, and HTX each committed $1.3M to fire relief efforts for affected Hong Kong residents.

The tragedy displaced 900 residents after flammable construction netting allegedly caused one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain companies around the globe have rallied to support victims of Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong with monetary donations.

The fire in Tai Po marked one of the deadliest fires in Hong Kong history with at least 128 people dead and scores more unaccounted for or injured. Additionally, at least 900 residents were displaced from their homes.

According to a report from the New York Times, Chris Tang, Hong Kong’s secretary of security, gave early indications that the fire is believed to have been the result of the use of flammable construction netting used while some of the Wang Fuk Court buildings were under renovation.

In the wake of this horrific tragedy, businesses around the globe have pledged their immediate financial support.

Crypto Companies Answer the Call

While it’s beyond the scope of this article to compile a comprehensive list of cryptocurrency and fintech firms that have donated to support the Tai Po fire victims, a non-exhaustive list of companies that have reported noteworthy donations as of the time of this article’s publication includes more than a dozen firms.

At the top of the list is Bitget. The Singapore-headquartered firm pledged $1.5M in targeted donations with Yan Chai Hospital to receive about $640K to support emergency medical services, treatment for the injured, and rehabilitation for affected families, the Salvation Army Hong Kong will receive $450K to provide financial assistance, necessities, and temporary accommodation for households that have lost homes and income, and another $450K has been earmarked for counseling, community outreach, and long-term case follow-up services.

A slate of other crypto firms including Binance, Crypto.com, Hashkey, OKX, and HTX Global/TronDAO have each pledged $1.3M, or the equivalent of 10 million Hong Kong dollars.

https://t.co/vCNztATkNg has donated HKD 10 million to the Hong Kong Red Cross to help support those affected by the Tai Po fires. We stand with the Tai Po community during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qk3n82eV1a — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 28, 2025

Other contributors have so far included BingX ($642K), Mexc ($642K), ViaBTC ($385K), Matrixport ($385K), Kucoin ($257K), NanoLabs ($128K), and Cobo ($128K).

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.