Key Notes

Global crypto fund inflows topped $1.2 billion last week, driven mainly by Bitcoin and Ethereum’s strong investor demand.

Despite price pullbacks, Bitcoin attracted $1.1 billion in weekly inflows, reaching $12.7 billion year-to-date.

Ethereum followed with $124 million in inflows, its ninth straight week of gains, signaling growing investor confidence.

Global digital asset investment products saw over $1.2 billion in inflows last week, driven largely by strong investor focus on Bitcoin BTC $102 027 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $2.03 T Vol. 24h: $44.36 B and Ethereum ETH $2 285 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $275.98 B Vol. 24h: $18.88 B . It marked the tenth consecutive week of positive inflows, pushing year-to-date totals to a record high of $15.1 billion.

Bitcoin Leads the Way Despite Market Pressure

CoinShares reported that Bitcoin was once again the main driver behind the increase in inflows. The largest cryptocurrency pulled in $1.1 billion in weekly inflows, even as prices showed signs of a pullback.

This means that investors took the chance to enter the market at lower levels. It was the second week in a row where Bitcoin saw large inflows, pushing its total for the year to $12.7 billion.

Ethereum followed with $124 million in new money, its ninth consecutive week of gains. This brought Ethereum’s current streak to $2.2 billion in total inflows, the strongest run since mid-2021.

The steady demand for Ethereum points to growing confidence in the asset, particularly as regulatory concerns ease in some regions.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum took the spotlight, other assets showed mixed results. Solana SOL $135.9 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $72.18 B Vol. 24h: $3.42 B , XRP XRP $2.02 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $119.23 B Vol. 24h: $4.16 B , Cardano ADA $0.55 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $19.84 B Vol. 24h: $830.00 M , and Chainlink LINK $11.95 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $8.11 B Vol. 24h: $520.80 M posted modest inflows, while Sui SUI $2.54 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $8.65 B Vol. 24h: $1.25 B , Litecoin LTC $81.56 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $6.19 B Vol. 24h: $403.71 M , and short Bitcoin products recorded small outflows.

The category recorded a significant $509 million outflow, indicating that investors are shifting away from lesser-known or less established coins.

It’s worth noting that while Bitcoin led recent crypto fund inflows, the outcome of the latest FOMC meeting aligned with expectations, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed there would be no rate cuts. Following this, Bitcoin’s price stayed within a narrow range between $104,000 and $110,000 in the days after the announcement.

However, at the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price has slipped to a low of $101,442.06, down 5% over the past 24 hours.

United States Dominates Regional Inflows

It’s worth mentioning that the United States led all regions by a wide margin in institutional fund inflows, recording $1.25 billion last week. Canada and Germany followed at a distance, bringing in $20.9 million and $10.9 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, some regions faced notable outflows. Hong Kong saw $32.6 million withdrawn, Switzerland recorded $7.7 million in outflows, and both Brazil and Sweden also posted negative figures.

Among fund providers, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust in the United States led with $1.28 billion in weekly inflows and now has $74.6 billion in assets under management.

ProShares and Bitwise also saw positive flows, while Fidelity, ARK 21Shares, and CoinShares XBT reported outflows.

Despite the recent rising geopolitical tension, investor interest in digital assets remained firm. The activity in Bitcoin and Ethereum points to a cautious but steady belief in the long-term growth of these two leading cryptocurrencies.

In another major news, the Norwegian government plans to temporarily ban Bitcoin miners in its region to conserve power usage. This outlook may shift capital allocations in the coming weeks.

Solaxy Presale Nears End, Last Chance to Stake and Earn Big

Solaxy is gaining significant attention as a Solana Layer 2 solution supporting multiple blockchains. Having raised $58 million, the project focuses on boosting scalability, cutting fees, and delivering more reliable transaction processing for Solana-based tokens.

About Solaxy, Its Use Case, and Tokenomics

Solaxy seeks to reduce congestion on the Solana mainnet by handling transaction verification off-chain, grouping them together, and securely logging them on the blockchain.

As part of its ongoing presale, SOLX tokens are discounted, and payments can be made in ETH, USDT, BNB, and SOL. After launch, SOLX will be essential for accessing and using the Solaxy layer-2 ecosystem.

Current Presale Details:

Current Price : $0.001766

: $0.001766 Total Funds Raised : $58 million

: $58 million Token Symbol : SOLX

: SOLX Launch Date : December 2024

: December 2024 Supported Chains : Ethereum and Solana

: Ethereum and Solana Total Tokens Staked: 15.5B SOLX

Solaxy is a great pick for investors looking for strong staking rewards and who want to back a project pushing Solana’s tech limits.

Plus, during the presale, you can stake your tokens to earn extra rewards. Just grab some SOLX and follow the simple staking steps on the platform to lock your tokens and boost your earnings.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.