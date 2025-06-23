Key Notes

Hackers have shifted focus from exchanges to targeting high-traffic cryptocurrency information websites like CoinMarketCap and Cointelegraph.

Both incidents involved JavaScript-based exploits embedded via advertising infrastructure.

Scam Sniffer traced the malicious code to a domain mimicking AdButler, using banner ads to deliver hidden scripts.

Crypto scams are evolving. After previously targeting crypto exchanges and trading platforms, hackers are now focusing on popular information sites like CoinMarketCap and Cointelegraph to reach daily visitors.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has also highlighted this shift, urging users to remain vigilant and cautious when approving wallet connection requests.

The recent development comes soon after the $82 million hack last week of Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex.

2 days ago CMC, now CT. Hackers are targeting information web sites now. Be careful when authorizing wallet connect. For CMC, based on initial on-chain analysis, there are 39 victims with a combined loss of $18,570. @CoinMarketCap will cover all losses. https://t.co/egkekyjAYQ — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) June 23, 2025

CoinMarketCap Faces Exploit in Latest Crypto Scam

CoinMarketCap faced a massive exploit on June 20. The crypto data provider faced a front-end breach that caused a fake wallet prompt to appear on its homepage.

The vulnerability was traced to an unauthorized JavaScript embedded within a doodle image, which temporarily disrupted the platform’s interface. The platform promptly acknowledged the issue and responded swiftly, stating:

“Our security team identified a vulnerability related to a doodle image displayed on our homepage. This doodle image contained a link that triggered malicious code through an API call, resulting in an unexpected pop-up for some users when visiting our homepage.”

On June 20, 2025, our security team identified a vulnerability related to a doodle image displayed on our homepage. This doodle image contained a link that triggered malicious code through an API call, resulting in an unexpected pop-up for some users when visited our homepage.… — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) June 21, 2025

In a similar exploit on Sunday, June 22, popular crypto news publication Cointelegraph confirmed a front-end security breach wherein users were exposed to a malicious pop-up which requested on connecting their crypto wallets.

🚨 ALERT: We are aware of a fraudulent pop-up falsely claiming to offer “CoinTelegraph ICO Airdrops” or “CTG tokens” that are appearing on our site. DO NOT:

– Click on these pop-ups

– Connect your wallets

– Enter any personal information We are actively working on a fix. — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 23, 2025

On June 22, scammers launched a fraudulent campaign promoting a fake Cointelegraph token (CTG) and a counterfeit initial coin offering (ICO).

The breach was first flagged by blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer, which revealed that the attackers sought to trick users into granting wallet access. Once connected, the attackers could drain assets from the compromised wallets.

🚨 CoinTelegraph's frontend has been compromised. Please be cautious. pic.twitter.com/sH025Zek8p — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) June 23, 2025

Exploiting JavaScript Codes

Scam Sniffer identified the exploit as originating from a malicious JavaScript payload embedded through the site’s advertising infrastructure.

The code was traced to a domain mimicking AdButler, which had been recently registered and used to deliver a hidden malicious script within a banner advertisement.

Although the messages on each site varied, both incidents employed a nearly identical delivery method: a deceptive pop-up masquerading as a legitimate platform feature.

This seems like a coordinated campaign leveraging ad-based JavaScript exploits to target high-traffic cryptocurrency websites.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.