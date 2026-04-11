The White House Council of Economic Advisers released a formal analysis on Tuesday, concluding that allowing stablecoin issuers to pay investors a yield on their holdings would produce only marginal displacement of bank lending, directly contradicting warnings from the banking industry that have stalled the CLARITY Act in the Senate Banking Committee since January 2026.

The report, published April 9, 2026, quantifies the banking sector’s claimed exposure as dramatically overstated, projecting that permitting stablecoin yield would increase bank lending by just $2.1Bn, approximately 0.02% of total loans outstanding, rather than triggering the systemic deposit flight that banking lobbyists have argued before Congress.

🚨HUGE: STABLECOIN REWARDS WON'T HARM BANKS Despite mass controversy over the CLARITY Act and the impact stablecoins could have on US bank deposits, the prevailing narrative now suggests a wholly positive outcome. A new Bloomberg headline reads… 'White House Economists Say… pic.twitter.com/0BSKDHvytt — BSCN (@BSCNews) April 10, 2026

We suspect the report’s release is not principally an academic exercise but a deliberate executive-branch intervention designed to provide legislative cover for a bipartisan yield compromise, accelerating the CLARITY Act’s path out of committee by neutralizing the empirical foundation of banking-industry opposition.

The stablecoin yield question has become the central fault line in federal digital asset regulation, with bank trade groups, crypto exchanges, and executive-branch economic officials now in open disagreement over the magnitude of competitive risk that yield-bearing stablecoins pose to the deposit base of federally insured institutions.

Yield Prohibition, Reserve Architecture, and the GENIUS Act Baseline

Congress has spent the better part of half a decade trying to pass a framework to onshore the future of finance. It is time for @BankingGOP to hold a markup and send the CLARITY Act to President Trump’s desk. Senate time is precious, and now is the time to act. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 9, 2026

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), enacted in July 2025, requires stablecoin issuers to maintain a one-to-one reserve of assets, such as US dollars and Treasuries. It also prohibits issuers from passing on yield generated by these reserves to token holders, aiming to prevent deposit migration from federally insured banks.

However, the act’s language left open the possibility that exchanges could offer rewards tied to stablecoin balances, which Coinbase capitalized on with its USDC rewards product.

The CLARITY Act sought to extend the yield prohibition to exchanges, causing Coinbase to withdraw support for the legislation and stall its progress. The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has urged Congress to uphold the prohibition, arguing that allowing yield would result in a $1.3 trillion loss of deposits for small banks.

However, a CEA report challenges the ICBA’s figures, projecting a $2.1Bn increase in bank lending from a yield ban. Even in extreme scenarios, the council estimates only a $531Bn increase in lending, primarily benefiting large banks, which would capture 76% of that increase. Meanwhile, community banks would gain about $129Bn, undermining the ICBA’s claims that yield prohibition would protect them.

CLARITY Act Issuer and Exchange Implications: Circle, Coinbase, and the Competitive Yield Premium

The CEA’s findings impact the competitive positioning of Circle Internet Financial, Coinbase Global, and Paxos Trust Company, particularly concerning the yield question. Circle’s USDC, backed mainly by short-term Treasuries and cash equivalents, currently allows yields to accrue solely to Circle.

A legislative allowance for yield pass-through could enable Circle and competitors to offer returns that rival money market funds, potentially changing USDC’s value proposition and accelerating shifts in stablecoin market share evident in early 2026 data.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, deemed the CEA report decisive, as it found no evidence that stablecoin rewards lead to deposit flight and suggested that critics tried to suppress these findings. This interpretation of the report as a pivotal political moment reflects the crypto industry’s view of the CLARITY Act, which many believe is now “practically inevitable.”

The banking industry’s concerns echo regulatory actions following the 2008 financial crisis regarding money market mutual funds, highlighting competitive imbalances created by yield-bearing instruments outside the deposit insurance framework. While the CEA report acknowledges these concerns, it disputes the extent of deposit migration, a key factor for Congress’s potential compromise language. Additionally, federal stablecoin oversight interacts with emerging state regulations, complicating enforcement if Congress leaves yield policies ambiguous.

A regulator providing notice and seeking comment. A regulator following the Administrative Procedure Act. A regulator … actually regulating. I could get used to this. https://t.co/SHn8lRISJJ — Paul Grewal (@iampaulgrewal) April 8, 2026

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Congressional Dynamics: Tillis, Alsobrooks, and the Senate Banking Committee Posture

The fate of the CLARITY Act primarily lies with Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), who reached a preliminary agreement with White House officials in March 2026 to address yield disputes in the bill.

This agreement has yet to be formalized and requires input from the banking and crypto industries before progressing through the Senate Banking Committee, where it has faced delays since January. White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt noted that further work is needed on the bill’s language, leaving the timeline open-ended.

The Senate Banking Committee’s situation is further complicated by the GENIUS Act’s prohibition, which protects bank-aligned members. Any amendments to permit yields in the CLARITY Act would force committee members to vote to expand stablecoin functionality beyond the limitations set by the GENIUS Act.

While the Blockchain Association described recent White House discussions as a step toward bipartisan consensus, achieving actual consensus in the committee remains a challenge.

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