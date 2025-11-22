Crypto Investors Are Now Value Investors, CryptoQuant CEO Reveals Why

Key Notes

In an X post, CryptoQuant CEO noted that crypto investors are becoming value investors.

This suggests that the era where digital assets were synonymous with speculation is gradually ending.

TradFi is pushing for the tokenization of private shares and assets.

Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, has made a post in X suggesting that the current cryptocurrency price dip masks a shift to value investing. He claimed that this new era is driven by Traditional Finance (TradFi) integration, like tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs). This comes as Bitcoin price falls to around $84,000 from its October peak of $126,000, and Ethereum (ETH) trades below $2,700.

TradFi Continues to Integrate Blockchain Technology

For the longest time, digital assets were synonymous with speculation, but CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju believes that the era is quietly coming to an end. On X, he claimed that the market is undergoing a necessary but under-appreciated transformation. In his words, “crypto investors are becoming value investors.”

Young Ju pointed out that even as the prices are down, the fundamentals are the strongest they’ve been in the past seven years. In fact, he claims not to have seen fundamentals and price drift this far apart.

crypto investors are now value investors https://t.co/oihgm3zh4i — Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) November 22, 2025

Amid this outlook, there is more integration of TradFi with Decentralized Finance (DeFi). He cited the example of the former BlackRock IBIT team members who launched HelloTrade.

Noteworthy, HelloTrade is a decentralized exchange that is designed for 24/7 trading of tokenized stocks and bonds. Robinhood is also inching towards tokenized private shares, as earlier announced by its CEO, Vlad Tenev. Then there is Strategy, the popular business intelligence and software firm that has made Bitcoin acquisition a hobby.

CryptoQuant CEO noted that all of this development suggests that the TradFi system is building infrastructure for a new financial world.

TradFi Investors Launch Global Push Towards Tokenization

Globally, there is a strong movement of tokenization in the TradFi system, marking a revolutionary pivot.

During the Hong Kong FinTech Week, held earlier in November, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue unveiled a five-year tokenization plan.

He described it as a core pillar for advancing the city’s financial sector. The roadmap includes more than 40 initiatives across four areas: data infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI), resilience, and tokenization of finance.

Also, SEGG Media unveiled a $300 million digital asset strategy that combines an 80/20 crypto treasury model with validator income and tokenized sports assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.