SEGG Media Targets Bitcoin, On-Chain Yield, Asset Tokenization in $300M Crypto Initiative

Key Notes

SEGG allocates 80% to multi-asset crypto treasury led by Bitcoin, generating yield through Ethereum, Solana, and ZIGChain validators.

The remaining 20% targets strategic acquisitions in media, gaming, and sports to accelerate real-world asset tokenization programs.

Plans include launching a tokenized exchange for sports teams and artists, with a four-phase rollout over eighteen months.

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW), a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, unveiled a $300 million Web3 and Digital Asset Strategy on October 30. The company cited on-chain yield and asset tokenization opportunities as key catalysts behind the move.

The two-year roadmap seeks to generate sustainable passive income while advancing asset tokenization across SEGG’s global sports and entertainment ecosystem.

According to the company’s press release, its 80/20 capital allocation structure aims to balance stability, yield, and long-term growth. Under this framework, 80% of the capital will be maintained in a multi-asset crypto treasury, initially weighted toward Bitcoin BTC $107 316 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.14 T Vol. 24h: $77.39 B to capture institutional demand and long-term appreciation.

The treasury will also generate validator-based income through Ethereum ETH $3 757 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $454.87 B Vol. 24h: $39.65 B , Solana SOL $183.2 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $100.95 B Vol. 24h: $9.32 B , and ZIGChain ZIG $0.0842 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $118.76 M Vol. 24h: $2.58 M , strengthening SEGG’s yield-generating base.

Meanwhile, 20% of the fund will be dedicated to strategic acquisitions in media, gaming, and sports. These acquisitions will support recurring revenues while accelerating the tokenization of real-world assets and democratizing retail investor participation.

In addition, SEGG Media signed a memorandum of understanding with ZIGChain—a blockchain designed specifically for real-world asset tokenization. ZIGChain will provide the infrastructure for SEGG’s validator operations and tokenized asset programs, ensuring transparent income tracking. SEGG’s management also noted that all validator-related earnings will be disclosed in SEC-compliant filings.

SEGG Media Eyes Tokenization in Gaming, Entertainment

The company’s crypto strategy includes plans to create a fully tokenized ecosystem connecting sports, gaming, and live entertainment under its flagship platforms.

Under the Sports and Entertainment Exchange Initiative, SEGG plans to launch what it describes as “the world’s first stock exchange for sports and music lovers.” This platform will allow fans to trade tokenized stakes in sports teams, bands, and artists, deepening engagement and liquidity within the entertainment economy.

The company outlined a four-phase rollout plan spanning 18 months. Phase 1 involves activating its crypto advisory board, seeding the treasury, and setting up validators. Phase 2 will see tokenization pilots for Sports.com and Concerts.com in collaboration with ZIGChain, with validator income integrated into corporate filings.

Phase 3 focuses on launching the Sports and Entertainment Exchange, while Phase 4 will mark the combination of its multi-asset treasury, active validator operations, and tokenized revenue layers.

SEGG Media’s latest initiative places it on a rapidly growing list of publicly-traded firms positioning Bitcoin and tokenization at the heart of their digital transformation strategy.

As of October 30, the top 100 public firms collectively hold 1,048,686 BTC valued at roughly $113 billion, according to Bitbo. This list is led by Michael Saylor‘s Strategy (640,808 BTC), and Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings (53,250 BTC), while XXI Capital (43,514 BTC) currently makes the top 3 ahead of Metaplanet.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.