Solana May Change Forever With This Inflation Reduction Proposal

According to Mert Mumtaz, a co-founder and CEO of Helius, the Solana inflation reduction proposal has gone live.

The proposal aims to accelerate the existing Solana disinflation rate by 2x, from -15% to -30%.

Analysts expect the Solana ETF to trigger price growth amid the latest market rout.

Mert Mumtaz, a co-founder and CEO of Helius, announced on X that the Solana (SOL) inflation reduction proposal has gone live. He believes strongly that this proposal, dubbed SIMD-0411, has the capacity to permanently change the outlook of the Layer-1 chain. Noteworthy, this initiative proposes doubling Solana’s disinflation rate from -15% to -30%

Solana SIMD-0411 Proposal For Inflation Reduction

Solana Foundation has released a document, dubbed SIMD-0411, proposing to speed up the existing Solana (SOL) disinflation rate by 2x.

This means that the disinflation rate will go from -15% to -30% and accelerate the drop to 1.5% all the way from 4.18%. More interestingly, it would be achieved within 3 years, instead of roughly 6 years, without any alterations to the current staking rewards.

In addition, this proposal could cause a 3.2% slash in total SOL supply growth over six years, impacting about 22 million SOL. This is equivalent to $2.9 billion at the current price of the crypto asset. Ultimately, staking yields will see a fast decline (e.g., from 6.41% now to 2.42% in year three at 66% participation) but without abrupt cuts or complex dynamics.

Solana is clearly on the verge of a pivotal moment that would determine the future outlook and performance of its ecosystem. Invariably, this move could go a long way in stabilizing the coin’s tokenomics and eventually boost investors’ confidence.

Although there is no guarantee that the SOL community will support the SIMD-0411 proposal.

Solana ETF as Catalyst For Price Recovery

Meanwhile, the Solana price has been impacted by the condition of the broader cryptocurrency market.

Per CoinMarketCap data, SOL is currently trading at $125.89, corresponding with a 33.25% decline over the last 30 days. This has been the outlook with most digital assets, but the coin’s market capitalization seems to be recovering.

There are expectations that the launch of spot Solana ETFs will catalyze the SOL price recovery. So far, the US market has seen the launch of a few Solana ETFs. On November 19, 21Shares launched its SOL ETF (TSOL) on the CBOE. Bitwise Asset Management was the first to roll out this fund and has since been followed by Grayscale, Fidelity, and VanEck.

