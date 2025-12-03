Crypto Liquidations Top $480 Million as Bitcoin Fuels Market Rebound

Key Notes

The broader crypto market suffered a total liquidation of $481.82 million in 24 hours.

Bitcoin liquidation was pegged at $237.38 million, while Ethereum's came in at $97.5 million.

The prices of these crypto assets have recovered significantly within the last 24 hours.

CoinGlass liquidation heatmap shows that about 122,371 traders were liquidated within the last 24 hours. Their total liquidations summed up to $481.82 million, with Bitcoin BTC $92 681 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $90.82 B taking the largest blow. Noteworthy, the largest single liquidation order took place on Bybit and was valued at $13 million.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Shiwn Signs of Recovery

Of the $481.82 million liquidated in the crypto market, Bitcoin traders suffered a massive loss of $237.38 million.

This liquidation spotlights mostly short traders who are at the extreme losing end, suffering a total BTC liquidation of $220.74 million. Long traders were only mildly affected to the tune of $16.63 million.

This breakdown suggests that a large number of investors were expecting the Bitcoin price to crash further after the bearish week it recorded recently.

About two weeks ago, the flagship cryptocurrency retracted to as low as $81,000. However, BTC price has now recovered and is currently trading at $93,200.61, with a 6.46% surge over the past 24 hours.

In terms of the recent liquidation, Ethereum ETH $3 086 24h volatility: 6.5% Market cap: $374.85 B Vol. 24h: $31.47 B short traders saw losses of up to $82.96 million while long traders only recorded $14.43 million.

Like BTC, Ethereum price has also recovered significantly, after nearly hitting a low of $2,500. CoinMarketCap data shows that the altcoin has a market value of $3,092.96 after a corresponding 8.89% rally.

Other cryptocurrencies affected by the market-wide liquidation are Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.18 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $131.97 B Vol. 24h: $5.30 B , Solana SOL $141.7 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $79.41 B Vol. 24h: $7.80 B , and Hyperliquid HYPE $34.21 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $9.26 B Vol. 24h: $432.21 M . Even privacy-centric coin Zcash ZEC $339.1 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $5.63 B Vol. 24h: $1.72 B , which has been trending because of the short-term drop in its price, featured in the liquidation heatmap.

Joined the Queue for Early Access to Bitcoin Hyper Tech?

While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto eyes recover, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) continues to gain traction among high-risk traders. In light of this, its ongoing presale has attracted much capital from top investors.

Many of these entities are drawn by the project’s strong reputation and design. For context, Bitcoin Hyper is designed as a Layer-2 solution BTC project with strong potential for early investors.

HYPER is fitted to those who are not afraid to take on high risks for high rewards. Its strong presence and potential have found it a position among the best crypto presales of 2025.

HYPER price will see an adjustment in the next 4 hours. Participation in the presale can be done via ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit card directly on the official Bitcoin Hyper website. Investors seeking new opportunities can participate in the presale.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.