Metaplanet Stacks Another 1,111 Bitcoin For $117 Million

Key Notes

Metaplanet has purchased 1,111 BTC, increasing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.

Quarter-to-date, the Bitcoin yield stands at 107.9%, with a year-to-date yield of 306.7%.

The firm eyes 210,000 BTC by 2027 under its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition plan.

Japanese investment company Metaplanet has strengthened its BTC $101 370 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.02 T Vol. 24h: $46.17 B commitment by purchasing an additional 1,111 BTC.

The firm spent over ¥17.26 billion ($117 million) to make this purchase as part of its ongoing treasury strategy. The firm unveiled the acquisition on June 23, 2025, as Bitcoin briefly dipped below $99,000 amid rising geopolitical concerns.

Bitcoin Yield Surges as Metaplanet Expands Holdings

Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation has continued without pause. Interestingly, this Bitcoin buying behavior continued despite tightening U.S. Federal Reserve policies and escalating geopolitical tensions.

In a press release, the firm disclosed that it had purchased an additional 1,111 BTC at an average price of ¥15,535,502 per Bitcoin. The total value of the acquisition stands at ¥17.26 billion ($117 million). This brings Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings to 11,111 BTC, acquired at an average price of ¥14,077,243.

The company’s quarter-to-date Bitcoin yield has reached 107.9%, a significant rise from previous quarters. Year-to-date, Metaplanet has recorded a BTC yield of 306.7%. CEO Simon Gerovich noted this gain while addressing shareholders and the crypto community on X, reinforcing the company’s bullish stance.

In an earlier update, Coinspeaker noted that Metaplanet’s stock jumped 24% after the company purchased 1,112 BTC to reach its interim goal of holding 10,000 BTC before year-end. These moves are part of Metaplanet’s Accelerated 2025–2027 Bitcoin Plan. Notably, this plan aims to grow its reserves to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and to 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027.

Similarly, the latest purchase also pushes Metaplanet into 8th among corporate Bitcoin holders, closing in on Tesla. The data provided in the company’s report also shows how Metaplanet’s holdings have grown steadily each quarter. From just under 400 BTC in September 2024, the company now holds over 11,000 BTC.

It is worth noting that another Asian company, Bluebird Mining, is shifting its strategy by converting future gold revenue into Bitcoin as part of a new treasury approach.

Capital Moves Reflect Strategic Bitcoin Focus

Metaplanet’s steady growth has not been limited to purchases alone. On February 10, 2025, the firm raised ¥4 billion through a third-party allotment of zero-coupon bonds, which will mature in August 2025. The funds were explicitly earmarked for Bitcoin purchases. This followed a separate issuance of stock acquisition rights worth over ¥25 billion in January.

It is worth noting that the firm has made it clear that all recent capital raises align with its strategy to grow its Bitcoin reserves. As a result, fully diluted shares outstanding rose to over 759 million as of June 23. The company’s BTC gain for the quarter totaled 4,367 BTC, equivalent to over ¥66 billion.

Meanwhile, speaking on the future of Bitcoin, Michael Saylor, chairman of a leading Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy Inc., predicted that Bitcoin could reach $21 million by 2046. Besides the corporate buyups, He pointed to political and regulatory conditions as key drivers of this long-term projection.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.