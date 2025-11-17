DappRadar Shuts Down After Seven Years Citing Financial Unsustainability

Key Notes

The platform tracked 18,111 dapps across 93 blockchains and served 500,000 monthly users before shutting down operations.

DappRadar raised $7.33 million in funding but faced a $15,500 monthly burn rate with only three months of stablecoin runway remaining.

The DAO treasury holds $1.6 million in assets, with 97% in RADAR tokens that have crashed following the closure announcement.

DappRadar announced it will shut down after seven years of operation. The platform cited financial unsustainability as the reason for closure. The RADAR token dropped approximately 30% immediately following the announcement on Nov. 17.

The service tracked dapps and decentralized applications across multiple blockchain networks. Services will stop “in the coming days” and the company will cease tracking blockchains and dapps, according to DappRadar’s official announcement on X.

Founders Skirmantas Januškas and Dragos Dunica stated that “running a platform of this scale became financially unsustainable in the current environment.”

RADAR reached $0.00067 at the time of the announcement. The price decline occurred within hours of the shutdown announcement.

Platform Legacy and Funding

DappRadar was founded in February 2018, inspired by the CryptoKitties boom of late 2017. The platform tracked 18,111 dapps across 93 blockchains. It served approximately 500,000 monthly users based on official website data from March 2025.

During its lifetime, the company raised $7.33 million across two funding rounds, according to Tracxn. The funding consisted of a $2.33 million seed round in September 2019 and a $5 million Series A round in May 2021. Investors included Prosus and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The company is based in Kaunas, Lithuania, and employed an unspecified number of employees, anywhere between 11 and 50 people.

Financial Sustainability Challenges

The DappRadar DAO treasury holds $1,602,289 in total assets at the time of writing. RADAR tokens account for $1,554,802 or 97% of the treasury holdings. The treasury also holds $46,162 in USDT stablecoins. Additional assets include approximately $1,325 in Ethereum ETH $2 987 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $360.48 B Vol. 24h: $37.37 B and SAFE tokens. The treasury holds 2.34 billion RADAR tokens or 23.4% of the total 10 billion token supply.

Treasury records show approximately $163,000 in stablecoin outflows through November 2025, indicating a monthly operational burn rate of around $15,500. At this spending rate, current stablecoin reserves provide approximately three months of runway. The treasury’s RADAR tokens remain unliquidated.

Industry Implications

The dapp analytics space includes competitors such as DeFiLlama and Dune Analytics. DeFiLlama operates as a TVL aggregator tracking popular chains and dapps with open-sourced data.

Platform operational challenges have affected multiple crypto services in recent months. Stream Finance suspended withdrawals in November following a $93 million loss by an external fund manager. Recent developments also include Polymarket’s UFC partnership announced on Nov. 13.

The announcement stated that token and DAO matters “will be communicated separately through the usual DAO channels.” The company did not specify which channels would be used or provide a timeline for these communications. The closure marks the end of one of the earliest platforms dedicated to dapp discovery and blockchain analytics.

