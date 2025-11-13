Polymarket Secures Exclusive UFC Partnership, Reaching 700 Million Fans

Key Notes

The partnership introduces real-time prediction displays during fights and marks Polymarket's entry into mainstream sports entertainment.

Zuffa Boxing receives its first brand partner ahead of its January 2026 launch with integrated forecast features at live events.

The collaboration expands prediction markets beyond politics into combat sports, targeting TKO's billion-household global distribution network.

TKO Group Holdings named Polymarket as its exclusive prediction market partner for UFC and Zuffa Boxing operations on Nov. 13, bringing the crypto-powered forecast platform to the mixed martial arts organization’s global audience of 700 million fans.

The deal includes on-screen prediction displays during broadcasts and venue-based activations for Zuffa Boxing events, according to TKO’s announcement.

The mixed martial arts organization and Polymarket plan to debut a post-event social content series on UFC channels, which will highlight fan forecast activity, per the company’s statement.

AAAAAND NEW… Official Exclusive Prediction Market of the UFC & TKO. POLYMARKET pic.twitter.com/7QzS3Yg41X — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 13, 2025

The organization stages 40 live events annually and maintains 330 million social media followers, and distributes content to 950 million broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories.

Platform Growth and Scale

Users placed billions of dollars in forecasts on Polymarket throughout 2025. The platform secured an exclusive data agreement with Yahoo Finance in November, as previously reported by Coinspeaker.

TKO Executive Chair and CEO Ariel Emanuel described the arrangement as a way to create additional fan participation opportunities. Polymarket Founder and CEO Shayne Coplan characterized the deal as a method to provide fans enhanced event involvement through broadcast and venue integration.

Crypto.com also entered the prediction market sector via a MyPrize partnership in early November, which combined sports outcome forecasts with social game features. Betting market applications have expanded beyond political contests into sports and entertainment sectors.

Partnership Scope

The platform secured the inaugural brand partnership for Zuffa Boxing, which is a TKO-Sela joint venture set for January 2026 launch. Polymarket will integrate forecast displays into Zuffa Boxing broadcasts and provide in-arena activations for attendees. Paramount+ will serve as the exclusive US broadcast home for both UFC and Zuffa Boxing content from 2026.

TKO’s properties, such as WWE and UFC, reach 1 billion global households. The company produces over 500 annual events that draw 3 million in-person attendees.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.