XRP Investment Products Defy Broader Crypto Market Trends

Global crypto investment funds from top asset management firms had little gains last week, with a net inflow of $6 million. While this may seem modest, a notable shift came from XRP-based investment products.

Reports show that XRP XRP $2.11 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $123.21 B Vol. 24h: $2.44 B investment products outperformed Bitcoin BTC $89 394 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $1.77 T Vol. 24h: $37.48 B and Ethereum ETH $1 639 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $197.80 B Vol. 24h: $16.51 B offerings. This happened despite a broader environment of uncertainty and mixed investor sentiment.

XRP Gains Traction as Bitcoin and Ethereum Lose Ground

According to the CoinShares report, investment products tied to XRP added $37.7 million over the past week. This increase brought XRP’s total inflows for the year to $214 million, just $1 million behind Ethereum’s year-to-date total.

This comes at a time when Ethereum investment products recorded outflows of $26.7 million, while Bitcoin funds saw $6 million leave the market. Notably, this marks another consecutive week of inflows for XRP. In an earlier update, XRP saw $3.4 million in inflows, even as crypto funds shed $795 million overall.

According to CoinShares, the change in sentiment was partially influenced by stronger-than-expected US retail sales data mid-week, which triggered $146 million in total outflows at one point. Still, XRP products held strong.

Better market liquidity and the introduction of leveraged investment tools could be key factors driving XRP’s recent advantage. These factors may position the asset more favorably for a potential spot ETF approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In contrast, short Bitcoin products benefit from price drops and record outflows for the seventh week. If anything, the trend suggests waning interest in betting against the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Outflows totaled $1.2 million this past week, amounting to 40% of assets under management being withdrawn over those seven weeks.

Switzerland Leads Global Fund Inflows

Switzerland-based crypto investment vehicles led the way in inflows, adding $43.7 million. Germany and Canada followed with $22.3 million and $9.4 million, respectively.

In contrast, US-based funds, usually the largest driver of global trends, saw significant net outflows of $71 million. The decline was largely attributed to ongoing market stress tied to President Trump’s tariffs, which has stirred uncertainty in financial markets.

Despite the mixed signals, some in the market see possible early signs of a decoupling between digital assets and traditional equities.

Last week, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropped by 7.3% and 5.2% respectively, Bitcoin gained 5.7%. Gold also climbed and briefly hit an all-time high of $3,500 per ounce. The GMCI 30, which tracks leading cryptocurrencies, rose by 2.2%.

According to CoinMarketCap, XRP’s price was $2.09 at the time of writing, down 1.10%. HashKey Capital has introduced Asia’s first XRP Tracker Fund to boost the coin’s exposure. While the price has slipped, the launch of this fund points to institutional players’ growing interest in XRP, especially in the Asian market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.