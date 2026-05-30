Clarity Act News: The Digital Chamber, a crypto advocacy organization with over 250 members, has escalated a coordinated lobbying campaign urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), formally numbered H.R. 3633, framing the bill as the industry’s last realistic legislative window for federal market structure rules before Congress adjourns for its summer recess.

The campaign, which now encompasses more than 100 crypto firms alongside parallel tracks run by the Crypto Council for Innovation and the Blockchain Association, follows the Senate Banking Committee’s 15-9 bipartisan advancement of H.R. 3633 on May 14, 2026.

Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone has publicly stated that the ethics provisions still embedded in the bill will be resolved before Senate leadership schedules a floor vote.

Congress is finally close to setting clear, common-sense rules for digital assets. The Clarity Act protects everyday users and ensures American innovation doesn't get pushed overseas. Don't let red tape crush innovation. Tell your Senator to vote YES: https://t.co/pscookyjIt pic.twitter.com/q2lZkxM6QZ — The Digital Chamber (@DigitalChamber) May 28, 2026

This is not simply a routine instance of crypto lobbying pressing Congress for favorable treatment. It is a precisely timed institutional intervention designed to close the procedural gap between committee advancement and floor scheduling, the specific window in which bills with bipartisan momentum most frequently stall under filibuster arithmetic, competing calendar priorities, and coordinated opposition, while simultaneously creating a legislative record that reframes the industry’s central grievance: a decade of regulation by enforcement conducted through agency action rather than statutory authority.

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Clarity Act News: CLARITY Act Legislative Status: Senate Floor Arithmetic, Committee Reconciliation Requirements, and the August Calendar Window

The CLARITY Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 2025 by a 294-134 margin, establishing a broad bipartisan baseline before the bill moved to the Senate. The Senate Banking Committee’s 15-9 advancement on May 14, 2026, with Democrat Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) joining all 13 Republicans in voting in favor. provides the bill’s second major procedural milestone, but the path to a Senate floor vote remains structurally complicated.

The Banking Committee version must first be reconciled with a separate version advanced by the Senate Agriculture Committee, a merger process that implicates the bill’s core SEC vs CFTC jurisdictional division before any floor scheduling can occur.

The mechanism functions as follows: the CLARITY Act would formally divide digital asset oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) by introducing a statutory definition of “digital commodities” and a “mature blockchain” test, measuring token concentration, governance dispersion, and network usage, to determine when a given token transitions from securities to commodities jurisdiction.

This framework would replace the current enforcement-driven environment, in which the SEC applies the Howey test on a case-by-case basis without binding safe-harbor rules, with a statutory architecture that asset managers, payment processors, and fintech firms could rely upon for capital deployment decisions.

Senator Cynthia Lummis has indicated a floor vote could come by August 2026, but the bill requires 60 votes to clear the Senate’s filibuster threshold, a numerical bar that demands material Democratic support beyond the single committee crossover already secured.

The bill’s stablecoin regulation implications, while secondary to its market structure provisions, have drawn particular attention from payment-focused firms. Supporters argue the CLARITY Act would clarify which tokens fall under commodities rules, making bank and payment-stablecoin integration operationally viable in a way that the current enforcement-only environment forecloses.

Coinbase has separately pressed the case that the bill directly addresses SEC regulatory overreach, a position that aligns structurally with the Digital Chamber’s anti-enforcement-by-regulation argument.

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Digital Chamber’s Campaign: What the Coalition Is Demanding and Why the Strategic Logic Extends Beyond the Stated Policy Goal

The Digital Chamber’s April letter to the Senate Banking Committee flagged what the industry describes as Operation Choke Point 2.0, an informal pressure campaign in which federal regulators applied de-banking pressure to crypto firms without formal rulemaking, as the specific harm the CLARITY Act would remedy by forcing agency conduct into a statutory channel subject to congressional oversight.

CEO Cody Carbone has argued publicly that the ethics deal surrounding officials profiting from crypto, a provision tied to the Trump family’s crypto involvement and flagged by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as unresolved, will be completed before the bill reaches the floor. His precise framing: that Senate leadership “will only bring it to the floor if they feel confident they’ve got 60,” signals that the coalition is targeting whip-count certainty rather than simply floor access.

It’s already too easy for our adversaries to exploit crypto to move billions. We should be strengthening standards, not creating new gaps our adversaries can exploit. The Clarity Act should not pass as written. pic.twitter.com/hXIjjhXKyl — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 28, 2026

The coalition’s membership, including Coinbase, Ripple, Kraken, Circle, Andreessen Horowitz, and Paradigm, coordinated across the Digital Chamber, Blockchain Association, and Crypto Council for Innovation, with Stand With Crypto issuing a parallel constituent call-to-action, represents a degree of industry alignment that has not been consistently present in prior legislative cycles.

We suspect the campaign’s secondary institutional function is to create a documented lobbying record that strengthens the industry’s litigation and rulemaking posture in the event the bill fails this Congress, demonstrating coordinated statutory intent that can be cited in subsequent agency proceedings and judicial review of enforcement actions.

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