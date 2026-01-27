XRP Price Forms Triple Bottom Structure as XRP Ledger Hits $1B Tokenization

Key Notes

Market expert EGRAG Crypto outlined long-term upside XRP price targets at $9.28 and $31.65 based on Fibonacci extensions.

This marks a 5x-17x upside potential for XRP, with the timelines of 2026-2027.

The XRP Ledger surpassed $1 billion in on-chain tokenization, driven by rising stablecoin balances.

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP XRP $1.87 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $114.08 B Vol. 24h: $2.30 B continues to flirt with $1.90, in what seems to be a broader base formation for the altcoin. The XRP price has formed a triple bottom structure. This shows that bulls are defending key support levels. At the same time, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is hitting new milestones, crossing over $1 billion in tokenization.

XRP Price Forms Strong Support with Triple Bottom Structure

Ripple’s native crypto XRP is drawing attention on higher timeframes while forming a bullish market structure.

Crypto analyst EGRAG Crypto said XRP is forming a “pattern within a pattern,” centered on a Triple Bottom formation. This technical setup shows the end of a prolonged consolidation phase. According to EGRAG, XRP is stacking multiple bullish structures, setting up the base for a strong reversal to the upside.

As per the above chart, each dip in XRP price has been met with strong buying interest. This shows that sellers are losing control while accumulation by long-term players continues.

Using Fibonacci extensions tied to the Triple Bottom breakout, EGRAG outlined upside targets near $9.28, which is the 1.272 extension, and $31.65, which is the 1.618 extension. This implies anywhere between 5x to 17x upside from the current levels of $1.90.

While no specific timeline was given, the projection suggests a possible window between 2026 and 2027. However, not all analysts are bullish as XRP has struggled to gain past the $2.0 levels. If XRP price loses the $1.85 support levels, some analysts believe that a further crash to $1.0 could be brewing soon.

XRP Ledger Hits $1 Billion Tokenization

Crypto investor Paul Barron said that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has crossed over $1 billion in on-chain tokenized assets. Barron attributed part of the growth to Binance’s recent support for RLUSD, noting that the exchange now allows trading of the stablecoin against XRP and USDT.

He added that stablecoin balances on XRPL increased by roughly $100 million in January. This brings the total stablecoin holding on the ledger to $407 million.

Institutional tokenization activity has also expanded. Ondo Finance added tokenized US Treasuries to XRPL last year. Furthermore, the Ledger now holds over $145 million in tokenized US govt. debt, surging over 2,800% from the year before.

Barron noted that Ripple has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of tokenization and stablecoin adoption. This shows that the latest milestone reinforces XRPL’s role in hosting institutional-grade on-chain assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.