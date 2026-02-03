Elon Musk’s xAI Is Hiring Crypto Experts, Here’s Why

Key Notes

Elon Musk's xAI is set to hire a crypto expert who will train AI models to reason like professional market participants.

All training will be based on real-world crypto trading behavior across centralized and decentralized platforms.

Elon Musk has endorsed several crypto innovations in the past, including BTC.

Elon Musk’s xAI has a vacancy opening for the position of a remote “Finance Expert – Crypto.”

The candidate to fill this role is expected to have a good understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) models and its interception with the financial system, particularly crypto technology.

This comes as demand for crypto-native financial reasoning increases.

xAI Set to Meet Growing Crypto Demands

The “Finance Expert – Crypto” role focuses on training AI models to understand how crypto markets operate, including trading behavior, on-chain activity, and risk management.

The role also involves training AI systems to reason like professional market participants, including analyzing blockchain activity, interpreting market structure, and navigating market volatility

This is a significant move that will help the company’s AI models better understand digital asset markets beyond simple price prediction.

The role will also support xAI’s top existing models by supplying expert annotations, evaluations, and reasoning traces. They will all be based on real-world crypto trading behavior across centralized and decentralized platforms.

xAI’s expansion is a reflection of the growing interest in crypto among investors, even novices.

As a top influencer in the crypto space, Elon Musk may get the attention and support he needs to push this initiative forward. He is among the leading figures driving the integration of crypto technology with artificial intelligence

Elon Musk Endorses Crypto Assets

In 2025, Zero Hedge made a statement, suggesting that AI is the new global arms race. However, Musk responded with a major Bitcoin validation.

True. That is why Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2025

Whenever Musk publicly endorsed a digital asset, a frenzy emerged around that coin, so it was not surprising that Bitcoin’s BTC $78 267 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $1.56 T Vol. 24h: $57.91 B price rebounded at the time.

FLOKI FLOKI $0.000035 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $342.12 M Vol. 24h: $46.75 M also saw a similar trend in October last year after Musk made a cryptic post about it. He posted a video with an image of the Shiba Inu dog Floki as the CEO of X.

What followed was a 20% surge that caused FLOKI to reach a 10-day peak of $0.00009 on October 20.

