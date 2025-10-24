Elon Musk’s SpaceX Spotted Moving Bitcoin Worth $133M

Key Notes

SpaceX wallets still retain 6,970 BTC worth $770.4 million split between cold storage and Coinbase Prime custody arrangements.

Elon Musk posted Floki Inu content and X announced a Handles Marketplace ahead of potential crypto payment integration features.

The transfer occurred during a week of heightened Musk crypto engagement, fueling speculation about institutional exposure adjustments.

Crypto wallets linked to Elon Musk‘s SpaceX were detected transferring $133.4 million worth of Bitcoin BTC $110 982 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $49.73 B on Friday, October 24, sparking instant market reactions.

On-chain data from analytics platform Arkham shows that the transfer occurred around 4:30 p.m. CET, when Bitcoin was trading near $111,200. Within hours, BTC briefly dipped to $109,938 before recovering toward $110,500 at press time.

Large-scale movements from major institutional entities like SpaceX often stir speculation of imminent sell-offs, prompting traders to adopt a more cautious stance. The originating account still holds 6,970.45 BTC, valued at approximately $770.4 million, according to data from Arkham Intelligence. These holdings are reportedly split between cold storage and Coinbase Prime custody, suggesting any potential sale could be part of an ongoing exposure adjustment rather than a complete liquidation.

Elon Musk’s Week of Crypto Interactions Fuels Speculation

The $133 million BTC transfer coincides with a week of heightened interaction between Elon Musk and the online crypto community.

On October 20, Elon Musk posted a humorous video of Floki Inu, labeling the Shiba Inu-themed dog as the “CEO of X”, the social media platform he acquired in 2023.

Earlier in the week, X also unveiled plans for a “Handles Marketplace”, a platform designed to allow verified users to trade unused usernames, a move interpreted as a precursor to integrating Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $29.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.44 B or crypto-based payments within the platform.

The post reignited interest in Dogecoin and other Musk-linked meme tokens, briefly lifting DOGE trading volumes across major exchanges.

As a private company, SpaceX’s total Bitcoin holdings and reserve strategy remain undisclosed. However, Elon Musk has maintained a supportive stance towards the pioneer cryptocurrency, affirmed in public appearances during President Trump’s campaigns in 2024.

