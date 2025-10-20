How Elon Musk Triggered 27% Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Rally

Key Notes

Musk's post drove FLOKI's market cap above $830 million, marking its strongest performance since early October with renewed investor interest.

Trading volume exploded to $540 million as the memecoin community speculated on potential triple-digit gains similar to 2023's rally.

Technical analysis shows a falling wedge pattern with potential breakout targets at $0.00011 and $0.00037 if bullish momentum holds.

Floki Inu FLOKI $0.000080 24h volatility: 18.9% Market cap: $777.61 M Vol. 24h: $473.70 M price rallied 20%, reaching a 10-day peak of $0.00009 on Oct. 20, propelled by a cryptic post by Elon Musk. The billionaire Dogecoin aficionado posted a video with an image of the Shiba Inu dog Floki as the CEO of X, formerly Twitter.

Within hours of Elon Musk’s post on Oct. 20, Floki Inu price spiked by 27%, reaching approximately $0.00009, with its market cap crossing $830 million, its highest since Oct. 10. While the Floki price has retreated toward $0.000083 at press time, traders remain optimistic of larger gains.

Flōki is back on the job as 𝕏 CEO! pic.twitter.com/Zu29Dos24r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

A link attached to the post directed users to a newly launched app that allows users to create similar AI-generated videos.

While Elon Musk is better known for his long-term support of Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $30.24 B Vol. 24h: $2.07 B , the Forbes 2025 World’s Richest Man has also interacted with the Floki community in the past.

When he stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2023, following a controversial $44 billion acquisition a year earlier, he jokingly referenced Floki as his replacement, sparking a 140% price rally on the day.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Floki’s trading volume reached $540 million at the time of reporting, up 802% in the last 24 hours.

how many Xs did $FLOKI pump the last time Elon did this btw? IIRC he went on a rampage posting several 'Floki as X CEO' tweets and memes shortly after and was even excitedly talking about how it's cool that his dog was running Twitter on mainstream TV would be ironic if we get… https://t.co/f39VOv13PV — Unipcs (aka 'Bonk Guy') 🎒 (@theunipcs) October 20, 2025

Community speculation remains rife. A pseudonymous user “Bonk Guy” expressed optimism of a repeat triple-digit rally, echoing the dominant narrative in the comment section to Elon Musk’s post.

Floki Price Forecast: Can MACD Confirm a Falling-Wedge Breakout Toward $0.00035?

Floki’s 3-day price chart reveals a falling wedge pattern. This indicator typically indicates more volatile upside moves ahead. Floki price action sits near $0.0000829, with the MACD lines sitting slightly below zero but the histogram has tightened, confirming buyers regaining control. Another bullish crossover (blue line crossing above red) on the daily/3-day timeframe would confirm another leg-higher.

A decisive break and weekly close below the wedge support around $0.00006 invalidates the bullish momentum. The Bull-Bear Power (BBP) readings are marginally negative but flattening, indicating sentiment is mixed rather than decisively bearish.

If FLOKI posts a decisive close above $0.00015 with a confirmed MACD crossover and rising volume, the next major resistance lies at $0.00011 with an extended target near $0.00037 if falling wedge target is validated.

Conversely, a weekly close below the wedge floor around $0.00005 would invalidate the bullish Floki price forecast and heighten risks of a reversal toward $0.00004.

