project is back in the spotlight as his AI company, OpenAI, unveils a new social media platform aimed at competing with Elon Musk's X.

Following the announcement, Worldcoin's price increased by 40%, attracting significant attention from traders.

Following the announcement, Worldcoin’s price increased by 40%, attracting significant attention from traders.

Worldcoin Price Moves Following OpenAI Social Media News

In the past 24 hours, Worldcoin rose from $0.45 to $0.65 before retracing to around $0.52. Its market capitalization currently stands at $1.44 billion.

Daily trading volume increased 820% to $681 million, indicating high activity among traders. WLD futures open interest also rose 75% to $192 million, according to Coinglass data.

Worldcoin rose on Jan. 29 after reports indicated that OpenAI is developing a new social media platform featuring a “proof of personhood” system.

In an interview with Forbes, sources familiar with the matter said OpenAI is exploring the development of a “humans-only” platform, which would allow it to differentiate itself from existing social media services.

Competing With Facebook, LinkedIn, and X

Sources told Forbes that a small team of just 10 people is developing an app with a biometric identity verification feature.

They said any form of “proof of personhood” could be confirmed using Apple’s Face ID or the Worldcoin Orb scanner.

Worldcoin is a popular iris scanning identification project built by OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

The biometric verification system is intended to make sure that every account on OpenAI’s proposed social network corresponds to a real person.

On the other hand, platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and X have relied mainly on phone numbers, email verification, and behavioral or network-based signals to establish user authenticity.

None of these platforms currently use biometric verification.

In September 2025, OpenAI signed a $300 billion computing infrastructure agreement with Oracle, which briefly boosted Worldcoin’s price.

Separately, BitMine invested $250 million into WLD treasury reserves, citing the World ecosystem’s zero-knowledge proof technology as a tool for trust and verification in future platforms.

