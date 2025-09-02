Eric Trump to Speak at Major South Korean Crypto Conference UDC 2025

Key Notes

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, is scheduled to speak at the Upbit D Conference (UDC) 2025 in Seoul on Sept. 9. His participation is part of the event’s focus on the growing mainstream blockchain adoption.

The annual conference is organized by Dunamu, the fintech company behind South Korea’s major crypto exchange, Upbit. Since its launch in 2018, UDC has become a significant industry event, accumulating over 26,800 participants to date.

The conference will also feature a keynote from former US Congressman Patrick McHenry, who spearheaded the passage of the “FIT 21” digital asset regulation bill. He will be joined by leaders from major stablecoin issuers Tether and Ripple.

Dunamu CEO Oh Kyung-seok stated that the inclusion of global leaders like Trump will help “shed new light on the global influence of blockchain and digital assets”.

The one-day event will be held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, with key sessions available for live streaming on the official UDC YouTube channel.

