Upbit Listing Sparks Bull Run for Balance (EPT) and Axelar (AXL) Tokens

Key Notes

Upbit announced the listing of EPT and AXL for June 10.

Both tokens saw sudden spikes in trading activity.

The Korean exchange’s trading volume increased by 60% in 24 hours.

Upbit, the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, brought Axelar AXL $0.56 24h volatility: 71.4% Market cap: $537.58 M Vol. 24h: $226.25 M and Balance (EPT) to its listing spotlight.

The Korean centralized exchange will list AXL at 07:00 UTC and EPT at 09:00 UTC on June 10. Balance will only be available to trade with USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $155.21 B Vol. 24h: $41.19 B , while users will be able to swap AXL with USDT and the South Korean Won.

South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, UPBIT, has announced that it will list the Balance (EPT)/USDT trading pair and Axelar (AXL) trading pairs with KRW and USDT on June 10. Balance is a project dedicated to enhancing the Web3 user experience through the use of AI.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 10, 2025

Minutes after the initial announcement, both tokens recorded sharp price hikes.

AXL rallied 65% in 24 hours to $0.53. Its market cap surpassed the $500 million mark, making it the 114th-largest digital asset in the market. Axelar’s daily trading volume increased by nearly 900% to $88 million.

EPT rose by 22% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.0078 at the time of writing. The asset also recorded an 85% surge in its 24-hour trading volume, reaching $19.7 million. Balance currently has a market cap of $19.2 million.

Not Just the Tokens

Upbit’s latest listings come as the broader crypto market gained bullish momentum. The global crypto market cap increased by 1.8% to $3.5 trillion, according to data from CoinGecko.

Data shows that the Korean exchange saw a 60% rise in its trading volume, reaching $1.8 billion.

Upbit has listed 251 coins for trading. Most of its latest listings have triggered similar gains. For example, SOON rose by 15%, DEEP price doubled, and WCT surged by 36% right after the exchange’s announcement.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.