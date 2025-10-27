Key Notes

Ethereum reached a local high of $4,250 after two weeks of bearish consolidation.

Some Ethereum investors have already started selling the asset for short-term gains.

CoinGlass data shows a massive ETH inflow into CEXs.

The cryptocurrency market is showing strong gains after two weeks of corrections and high volatility.

The global crypto market capitalization increased by 4% in the past 24 hours, reaching $3.91 trillion with a daily trading volume of $144 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Moreover, the market’s fear-and-greed index also rose into the neutral zone.

With the latest push, ETH $4 165 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $502.72 B Vol. 24h: $36.49 B gained 7.2% and is currently trading at $4,225. It briefly touched $4,250 early on October 27.

ETH’s bullish momentum came following strong interest from whales over the past week. SharpLink Gaming also brought its Ethereum holdings above the $3.5 billion mark on October 21.

What Are ETH Whales Doing?

On-chain data shows mixed signals for large Ethereum investors.

Whale Alert data shows that an unknown wallet recently deposited over $50 million in ETH tokens to Coinbase Institutional.

🚨 🚨 🚨 11,942 #ETH (50,466,314 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutionalhttps://t.co/o486MRv4W8 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 27, 2025

This movement could indicate preparations for a selloff as the macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain, with the US-China trade war in line.

According to an X post by Lookonchain, whale 0xb927 sold 5,000 ETH for $21 million earlier today.

As $ETH prices rebounded, whale 0xb927 sold another 5,000 $ETH($21M) 2 hours ago. Over the past 40 days, this whale has sold a total of 15,000 $ETH($65.5M) at $4,366 avg.https://t.co/pOtqWjjbH1 pic.twitter.com/WWEwzqw05f — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 27, 2025

The investor has been consistently selling ETH at local tops, with an average price of $4,366 per token. According to Lookonchain, the wallet has sold 15,000 ETH so far.

On the other hand, another BTC $115 097 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $63.11 B and ETH whale with a 100% win rate has been making huge profits on their long positions in Hyperliquid, per Lookonchain data.

Smart trader 0xc2a3, with a 100% win rate, just added more to his $ETH longs. Current positions:

• 1,483 $BTC($170.46M)

• 40,044 $ETH($167.35M) As the market rallies, his total profit has reached nearly $30M!https://t.co/4oFWEqIdRu https://t.co/oUIIvjXTBL pic.twitter.com/fSq0FiW3nk — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 27, 2025

The trader just increased their Ethereum bet to $167.35 million, over 40,000 ETH, and the Bitcoin position remains at $170 million.

And it’s not just the whales that are sending mixed signals.

According to Coinglass data, over 31,100 ETH tokens have entered leading centralized exchanges over the past 24 hours.

The largest inflow, over 25,000 ETH, happened on Binance, the top crypto exchange by trading volume.

At this point, any negative momentum can potentially trigger another selloff, at least until there’s clarity on the macro conditions.

