Ethereum Price Moves Above $4K as SharpLink Confirms $3.5B ETH Holdings

Ethereum ETH $4 001 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $483.75 B Vol. 24h: $43.12 B price climbed above $4,000 on Tuesday, October 21, posting a 3% daily gain amid a broader market rebound. The upside momentum followed SharpLink Gaming’s announcement of fresh ETH acquisitions, strengthening bullish sentiment around the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Ethereum Price Rises 3% as SharpLink Expands ETH Treasury

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), SharpLink Gaming disclosed it had purchased 19,271 ETH at an average price of $3,892, bringing total holdings to 859,853 ETH, worth roughly $3.5 billion as of October 19, 2025.

The company’s treasury update also highlighted positive staking performance, with 5,671 ETH earned in rewards since June 2.

NEW: SharpLink acquired 19,271 ETH at an average price of $3,892, bringing total holdings to 859,853 ETH valued at $3.5B as of October 19, 2025. Key highlights for the week ending October 19, 2025: – Raised $76.5M at a 12% premium to market

SharpLink’s ETH concentration ratio has doubled since June, now standing at 4.0, reflecting aggressive treasury expansion. The firm also raised $76.5 million at a 12% premium to market, reinforcing market confidence in Ethereum’s institutional appeal.

ETH trades near $4,020, maintaining strong footing above its 50-day moving average, while traders eye potential retests of the $4,200 resistance.

As Coinspeaker reported on Tuesday, Bitmine, Ethereum’s largest treasury firm also announced fresh ETH buys worth $250 million, bringing its total reserves to $13.4 billion.

ETH Derivatives Insights Suggests Short-Term Volatility

Derivatives metrics show a considerable increase in Ethereum trading activity on Tuesday, but limited evidence of long-term capital inflows. Coinglass data reveals a sharp 37% rise in Ethereum futures trading volume, but only a modest 1.77% increase in Open Interest (OI), bringing the total OI to $44.74 billion.

This imbalance indicates that more of the intraday market activity came from ETH traders repositioning existing contracts, rather than new inflows.

Meanwhile, the long/short ratio sits at 0.94, reflecting a slight bearish bias as short traders maintain a marginal edge. This suggests that, while Ethereum’s spot market momentum leans positive, derivatives traders remain cautious.

Failure to close above $4,000 could see traders unwind more positions, giving way to retest of the $3,900 levels. On the upside, the build of short-positions increases the likelihood of a rapid breakout to $4,200 if macro catalysts trigger a short-squeeze.

Best Wallet Presale Crosses $16.6 Million Amid Ethereum Price Consolidation

As Ethereum’s price momentum hangs in the balance, Best Wallet (BEST), a next-generation multi-chain crypto wallet, is drawing investor attention. Designed for both institutional and retail users, Best Wallet offers non-custodial, institutional-grade security, and high staking rewards across multiple blockchain networks.

At press time, the Best Wallet presale has surpassed $16.6 million, with tokens priced at $0.026. With less than 48 hours before the next price tier unlocks, early investors still have a window to participate through the official Best Wallet website and access exclusive early-joiner benefits.

