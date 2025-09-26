Key Notes

Market sentiment was further shaken after Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke moved 1,500 ETH to the Kraken exchange.

Ethereum price is seeing strong selling pressure, with futures interest crashing 7%, to $54 billion.

Spot Ethereum outflows have surged past $250 million, led by Fidelity’s FETH at $158 million.

Ethereum ETH $3 883 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $469.21 B Vol. 24h: $57.96 B price has crashed another 4% in the last 24 hours, slipping under the crucial support of $4,000. Some market experts believe that if ETH doesn’t recover, it could see another 30% drop from here. On the other hand, Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke moving 15000 ETH to crypto exchange Kraken has shaken the market sentiment.

Ethereum Price In A Critical Stage

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted key Ethereum price levels, stating that a break above $4,841 is needed to reverse the current downtrend. Citing the MVRV price bands, the analyst noted that failing to surpass this level could lead to a deeper ETH correction to $2,750.

Ethereum $ETH must break $4,841 to reverse the downtrend and aim for $5,864. Fail, and a correction to $2,750 comes into play. pic.twitter.com/ltgOtwXAWu — Ali (@ali_charts) September 26, 2025

Another crypto analyst, Daan Crypto Trades, validated this thesis, noting that the latest red candle formation goes deep under the $4,000 support. He said bulls face a steep challenge to push the weekly candle higher before the close.

Thus, a failure to hold above the ~$4,100 level could signal further downward movement in the coming days and weeks. Daan added that if the price begins a slow recovery instead, it could set up a favorable scenario for a “real” breakout.

He highlighted that ETH has fallen nearly 20% in 12 days, with leveraged positions being flushed out, making it difficult even for treasury-backed companies like BitMine to keep up.

$ETH Breaking down back within its larger range. The bulls got some work to do to try and get this weekly candle back up before the close, seems unlikely at this point. If that were to indeed fail, and the weekly closes below the ~$4.1K level, watch closely if there's additional… pic.twitter.com/W9DryFsnCM — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 25, 2025

However, outflows from spot Ethereum have surged to more than $250 million on September 25. Fidelity’s FETH has seen the most outflows at $158 million, according to the data from Farside Investors.

ETH Co-founder Moves 1500 ETH to Kraken

Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke may be preparing to sell some of his Ether holdings after transferring approximately 1,500 ETH to the crypto exchange Kraken on Sept. 25.

The transfer, valued at around $6 million at an ETH price of $3,938, was tracked by on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain. The move coincided with Ether’s recent dip from $4,000 to roughly $3,900.

While moving cryptocurrency to an exchange does not necessarily indicate a sale, Wilcke has a history of large transfers.

Historical data from May 2025 shows Wilcke transferred 105,736 ETH ($262 million) to Kraken, sparking debate So I bet he will sell more in the future

I expect it to dump below 3500 — #HEX #Whale #SFamisland Blessed.TRX🍌🦅 (@LongedBitcoin) September 25, 2025

In August, he deposited $9.22 million worth of ETH to Kraken and had previously moved $262 million, much of which was reportedly redistributed to newly created wallets rather than sold. Wilcke later reposted a comment on X speculating that he might sell more ETH in the future.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.