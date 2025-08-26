Key Notes

The overall NFT market cap has dropped by 5% to $7 billion, despite strong trading volumes.

The broader NFT market had peaked at $9 billion on August 13, up 40% from July, driven by ETH’s earlier rally.

Ethereum price dropped over 10% from last week’s all-time high of $4,900 to around $4,400, with analysts expecting further downside toward the 200-EMA at $4,088.

Following the all-time highs last week, Ethereum ETH $4 472 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $540.50 B Vol. 24h: $47.43 B price has seen a strong pullback of over 10% and is currently flirting with $4,400.

As a result, some of the top non-fungible token (NFT) collections, such as Pudgy Penguins and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), have seen a sharp fall over the past week.

Top NFT Projects on the Decline

Data from DeFi aggregator DefiLlama indicates that leading NFT projects have experienced double-digit declines in floor prices over the past week, with blue-chip collections such as Pudgy Penguins, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and Doodles seeing the steepest drops. This comes despite growing demand for Pudgy Penguins’ NFT Treasury.

Pudgy Penguins, the leading NFT collection, tanked 17.3% to a floor price of 10.32 ETH.

Similarly, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) declined 14.7% to 9.59 ETH, while Doodles saw one of the largest corrections, sliding 18.9% to 0.73 ETH.

Other notable collections, including Moonbirds and Lil Pudgys, dropped 10.5% and 14.6%, respectively.

However, with the Ethereum price pullback, not every NFT collection has faced the heat.

CryptoPunks, the largest NFT collection by market cap, showed relative stability with just a 1.35% weekly decline.

Even as floor prices fell, trading activity remained strong. Pudgy Penguins led the market with roughly 2,112 ETH (about $9.36 million) in volume, followed by Moonbirds at 1,979 ETH ($8.77 million).

CryptoPunks came in third position with 1,879 ETH (about $8.33 million), while BAYC recorded 809 ETH ($3.59 million).

Amid the double-digit declines in blue-chip NFTs, the broader NFT space has tanked by 5%, to $7.7 billion.

On August 13, data from NFT Price Floor indicated that the total NFT market capitalization reached $9.3 billion, marking a 40% jump from $6.6 billion in July.

The surge came as NFT activity picked up alongside an ETH price rally.

Ethereum Price Will Come to Test Its 200-EMA

After hitting an all-time high of $4,900 last week, Ethereum price has seen some pullback.

Popular crypto analysts Daan Crypto Trades noted that ETH will see some more fall to test its 200-EMA, currently at $4,088 levels.

On Sunday, $ETH swept its all time high. It then proceeded to sell off from that point and fill the inneficiency from the "Powell Candle" that was created last Friday. The 4H trend has been very strong since the start of July. $ETH has basically been up only and did not test… pic.twitter.com/kRrCpqLsBF — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) August 26, 2025

The analyst noted that the higher timeframe structure is still bullish until the support for $4,000 is lost.

“Alternatively, a break and hold above ~$5K should be the green light for a proper price discovery phase,” noted the analyst.

