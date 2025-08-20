Ethereum 10% Rally Next: “Rally and Short-Squeeze Is Coming”

Key Notes

Analysts expect a 10% ETH bounce from current dip-buy levels.

Coinbase ETH premium turns positive, signaling strong US institutional demand.

BitMine now holds $6.6B in Ethereum, over 1% of supply.

Ethereum ETH $4 187 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $506.00 B Vol. 24h: $44.56 B could be preparing for a major rebound after a sharp pullback, with analysts forecasting a potential 10% rally.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe argued that the recent dip is an “ideal area for dip buying” on ETH. According to him, volatility is likely to contract, setting the stage for renewed accumulation.

The analyst expects a 10% bounce from current levels, asking the investors to buy the current dip in prices.

This is the ideal area for dip buying on $ETH. I wouldn't be surprised if we're getting a 10% bounce from here. Volatility to go down on Ethereum and accumulation to start. Always buy the dip. pic.twitter.com/v1GKcmqEC4 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 20, 2025

Call for a Bounce

Cas Abbé highlighted that Ethereum’s supertrend support held strong, with ETH rebounding from a key level where buyers stepped in.

He added that Coinbase’s ETH premium has turned positive, a signal of institutional accumulation, and suggested that “a rally and short-squeeze is coming.”

$ETH supertrend held up really well. ETH had the bounceback from the exact support level, which shows buyers stepped in. BitMine also bought $200M+ in ETH yesterday, and will now deploy even more capital. Coinbase ETH premium is also positive now, which signals institutional… pic.twitter.com/0ERCrw1Km3 — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) August 20, 2025

The positive Coinbase premium measures the price of ETH on Coinbase relative to other exchanges.

When the premium is positive, it suggests large buyers are paying more on Coinbase, often a gateway for regulated US investors, adding upward pressure to ETH’s price.

Institutional Demand Accelerates

BitMine Immersion Technologies recently added more than $200 million in ETH to its holdings in a single day, pushing its total treasury to over 373,000 ETH worth $6.6 billion, or more than 1% of Ethereum’s circulating supply.

BitMine today announced ETH holdings of 1,523,373 tokens: – ETH holdings of 1,523,373 is valued at $6.6 billion ($4,323 ETH)

– 373,110 more ETH than a week ago

– $1.7 billion higher than a week ago link ⛓️:https://t.co/xUgJ1TadQ6 — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) August 18, 2025

BitMine’s strategy has been described as “lightning speed purchases.” With such aggressive buying, ETH now boasts the second-largest corporate crypto treasury, only behind Bitcoin-heavy BTC $113 727 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $46.31 B firms.

Ethereum has dropped 4.5% from its recent high of $4,350 to around $4,150, hitting a near two-week low. The decline mirrors Bitcoin’s correction to $112,000 and reflects a cautious market.

ETH ETFs also saw back-to-back outflows late last week and on Monday. On Tuesday, $422.3 million exited the ETFs. BlackRock’s ETHA product alone lost $6 million.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Bullish Channel Holds

On the daily chart, ETH remains inside a rising channel pattern despite recent weakness.

The lower boundary of the channel around $4,050–$4,100 has acted as support, while the upper boundary near $5,200 serves as a medium-term target if momentum resumes.

Key support levels to watch include $4,050 (channel support), $3,940 (demand zone), and $3,600 if selling deepens.

On the other hand, resistances stand at $4,350 (recent high), $4,891 (upper Bollinger Band), and $5,200 (channel resistance).

Momentum indicators remain constructive with the RSI sitting at 55.9, showing room for further upside without being overbought. Money flow (CMF) is also in positive territory, indicating net inflows.

With institutional demand accelerating, Coinbase premiums flashing bullish, and technicals holding within an upward channel, Ethereum may be primed for a 10% rally toward $4,600–$4,700 in the short term, making it a top crypto to buy in 2025.

