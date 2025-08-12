Key Notes

Spot ETH ETFs recorded their largest daily net inflow to date.

An anonymous whale has been aggressively buying ETH over the past week.

Ethereum is holding strong at $4,300.

Ethereum ETH $4 298 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $518.96 B Vol. 24h: $41.13 B has been seeing strong attention from both small and large investors as the leading altcoin leads the market rally.

The US-based spot ETH exchange-traded funds just recorded an all-time high net inflow of $1.01 billion, pushing the total inflow toward $10.85 billion, according to Farside Investors data.

BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the race with an inflow of $639.8 million, marking its ATH as well. ETHA registered almost $10.5 billion in net inflows since its launch in July 2024.

Whales have also been busy with the king altcoin.

According to data provided by Lookonchain, an unknown entity created 10 new wallets and accumulated 312,052 ETH, worth a total of $1.34 billion, since Aug. 1.

What a crazy accumulation! This mysterious entity created 10 new wallets in the past 8 days and accumulated 312,052 $ETH($1.34B) from #FalconX, #GalaxyDigital, and #BitGo.https://t.co/1Hk0pVMW6s pic.twitter.com/NTUIpS1QLr — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 12, 2025

These addresses received ETH from the institutional crypto platform FalconX, the investment management firm Galaxy Digital and the digital asset trust and security firm BitGo.

This entity continued its strong accumulation despite the ETH ETF outflows on Aug. 1 and Aug. 4.

The Nasdaq-listed BitMine remained confident in Ethereum as it expanded its treasury to $4.96 billion with the latest 316,000 ETH buying spree.

In addition to these institutions, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has also been purchasing altcoins. He bought 1,750 Ethereum on Aug. 11 for $7.43 million.

The positivity from large players can have a strong impact on retail traders and investors.

Ethereum is trading above the $4,300 mark despite a selloff from short-term holders. The leading altcoin reached a local high of $4,362 on Aug. 11 and briefly touched below $4,200 due to high market volatility.

Ethereum is just 12% down from its ATH of $4,891.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.