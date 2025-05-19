Ethereum Drops 4% as Whales Exit, Analysts Still Bullish

Key Notes

ETH is down 4% in 24 hours, currently trading near $2,400.

Whale activity indicates profit-taking or strategic exits.

Analyst sees potential for a $4,000 target if ETH stays above $2,200.

Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B has taken a breather following last week’s sharp increase that took the price as high as $2,700. As of writing, ETH is trading around $2,400, marking a 4% dip in the last 24 hours.

The drop coincides with several large-scale movements, suggesting profit-taking and loss-cutting by whales.

According to on-chain data from LookOnChain, a whale just sold off 7,000 ETH, worth around $16.88 million, taking a major loss. This whale had withdrawn around $48.82 million ETH from Binance between December 5, 2024, and January 13, 2025, when ETH was valued at $3,622.

An $ETH whale capitulated and sold 7,000 $ETH($16.88M) at a loss an hour ago. This whale withdrew 13,479 $ETH($48.82M) from #Binance at a high price of $3,622 from Dec 5, 2024 to Jan 13, 2025. The whale still holds 6,479 $ETH($15.66M), with a total loss of $16.28M.… pic.twitter.com/onBTPFxqlz — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 19, 2025

Despite the recent sale, the whale still holds 6,479 ETH (valued at $15.66 million), bearing an unrealized loss of over $16.28 million.

Another whale managed to make a profit earlier today after suffering losses in three consecutive ETH trades. They sold 2,534 ETH for about $5.86 million, locking in a $1.9 million gain. Previously, their trades resulted in combined losses of $1.8 million.

After 3 consecutive losses on $ETH, this whale finally locked in a win. 30 minutes ago, the whale sold 2,534 $ETH($5.86M) for a $1.9M profit. Previously, the whale had traded $ETH 3 times—losing money each time for a total loss of $1.8M.https://t.co/uBTG5dCS51 pic.twitter.com/5dz0EiMEXS — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 19, 2025

Analysts Remain Optimistic

Despite the short-term price weakness, crypto analyst Ali Martinez stated that as long as ETH holds above the $2,200 support level, the next major resistance lies at $3,000. He suggests that if upward momentum persists, a move toward $4,000 could happen.

According to the pricing bands, as long as #Ethereum $ETH holds above $2,200, the next upside targets could be $3,000 and possibly $4,000 as bullish momentum builds. https://t.co/Y8goRUPaAj — Ali (@ali_charts) May 18, 2025

Similarly, crypto analyst Friedrich has also maintained a long-term bullish stance, predicting a potential increase to $10,000.

I'm a simple man, bullish on $ETH for the rest of 2025! Will retweet once we reach there. 10K per $ETH!⌛✍️ pic.twitter.com/Yor9U11r6t — Friedrich 🧲 (@FriedrichBtc) May 19, 2025

It is important to note that ETH is still down by 51% from its all-time high of $4,891, achieved in November 2021.

ETH Price Outlook

On the daily chart, Ethereum recently fell from the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, signaling a cooling-off after an overbought rally. The price is approaching the mid-band (20-day SMA), which now acts as a critical support level.

If ETH breaks down below the mid-band, traders could see a price retest to the $2,200 zone.

The RSI stands at 60, down from recent highs near 80. This indicates fading bullish momentum but still keeps ETH out of oversold territory. If the price bounces, ETH may reclaim $2,600, with further resistance near $2,900.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🔥 Mind of Pepe (MIND) Presale Gaining Momentum

Ethereum is driving the altcoin rally, and hot on its heels is Mind of Pepe (MIND), a fresh Ethereum-based meme coin that’s bringing real-world use to the game.

Unlike most meme tokens that rely on hype alone, Mind of Pepe is structured around a self-learning AI agent built to provide exclusive market insights to its users.

MIND: Tokenomics and Presale Details

Mind of Pepe has introduced its own ERC-20 token, also called MIND. It grants users access to a powerful AI dashboard, early-stage token opportunities, and governance participation in shaping the platform’s future.

Investors can already stake MIND, with an annual yield of 256% attracting long-term holders. So far, the project has raised $9.58 million, locking in billions of MIND tokens ahead of its mainnet launch.

Here are the important presale details:

Token Price: $0.0037515

$0.0037515 Funds Raised: $9.58 million

$9.58 million Accepted Payments: ETH, USDT

ETH, USDT Ticker: MIND

MIND Built on: Ethereum

The presale ends in just 11 days, and the team may announce a price hike afterward. If you’re into AI-based meme coins, Mind of Pepe should be on your watchlist.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.