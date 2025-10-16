Key Notes

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETH $4 033 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $486.78 B Vol. 24h: $40.81 B ETFs continue to remain strong even as the ETH price faces strong selling pressure in the broader crypto market correction. Currently, there’s a tight fight between the bulls and bears to hold ETH above $4,000. On the other hand, institutions are recouping from the early week Ether ETF outflows.

Ethereum ETF Inflows Remain Robust

On Wednesday, October 15, inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs, across all US ETF issuers, stood at $169 million. However, these numbers are largely polarized, with BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) contributing to most of the inflows at $163 million. The second in line was Bitwise ETHW at $12.31 million.

BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF (ETHA) recorded strong investor interest, registering net inflows of 41,132 ETH. Furthermore, the fund also witnessed $1.4 billion in trading volume over the same period. This signals growing institutional participation in Ethereum-based investment products.

With more than $10 billion in inflows this year in 2025 so far, BlackRock’s ETHA has climbed to the 15th position out of more than 4,400 ETFs. The milestone underscores growing institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment vehicles.

ETH Price Tests Crucial Support at $4,000

Following the strong selling pressure at $4,400, ETH price has corrected nearly 10% and is looking for a crucial support at $4,000, which seems to be weakening at this point. Market analysts share mixed opinions and remain divided over the next ETH trajectory.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows noted that Ethereum (ETH) continues to hold firm above the $3,850 support level, maintaining short-term bullish potential. According to Pillows, a decisive move above $4,250 could trigger a short-term uptrend for the asset. The dropping ETH supply on exchanges could further aid this rally.

However, he cautioned that if Ethereum fails to defend the $3,850 support, the market could see increased downside volatility.

$ETH is still holding above its $3,850 support level. The next key level to reclaim is $4,250, which could start a short-term uptrend. In case Ethereum loses the $3,850 support level, expect more downside volatility. pic.twitter.com/4PpZBof456 — Ted (@TedPillows) October 16, 2025

On the other hand, crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Ethereum (ETH) is approaching a bearish MACD crossover on its weekly chart. Martinez noted that the last two occurrences of this technical signal led to price declines of 43% and 61%. This suggests the possibility of a significant downside if the pattern repeats.

Ethereum $ETH is on the verge of a bearish MACD crossover on the weekly chart. The last two times it happened, the price dropped 43% and 61%. pic.twitter.com/RRIjFeR63k — Ali (@ali_charts) October 16, 2025

Investors need to be more watchful for more volatility ahead and take calls as per their risk appetite.

