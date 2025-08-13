Ethereum Overtakes Netflix Valuation as ETH Price Approaches $4,890 All-Time High

Key Notes

ETH's average transaction size surged 430% from $2,555 to $15,845, indicating increased whale activity and retail participation.

Technical analysis shows potential for $5,000 breakthrough if price closes above $4,758 Bollinger Band resistance level.

Corporate treasury purchases from BitMine, Fundamental Global, and Sharplink Gaming fueled the recent price momentum surge.

Ethereum ETH $4 724 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $570.41 B Vol. 24h: $60.13 B market cap reached a record $570 billion on Wednesday, Aug. 13, overtaking mega-cap stocks including Netflix and Mastercard. At press time, Netflix sits at $518.4 billion and Mastercard at $521.9 billion in market value.

ETH traded around $4,700 after posting 5% intraday gains and a remarkable 55% rally over the past 30 days, outperforming Bitcoin’s 2% gain over the same period, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The rally has been fueled by rapid Ethereum spot ETF inflows and a wave of corporate treasury purchases from firms such as BitMine, Fundamental Global, and Sharplink Gaming over the past month.

One of the strongest on-chain signals has been the Average Transaction Size metric, the average dollar value moved per on-chain transaction. According to IntoTheBlock, Ethereum’s average transaction size dropped to just $2,555 on July 6. The latest data on August 12 shows that it has now rocketed 430% to $15,845 per transaction.

Such a surge is bullish for ETH as it signals that retail traders are upping their bets amid the rapid whale purchases seen in recent weeks.

With additional ETH corporate treasury fundraises announced this week, speculative traders are likely to intensify bullish bets to front-run the upside impact of the imminent inflows. In this scenario, the sustained growth in average transaction size could accelerate ETH’s path into new price discovery above its $4,891 all-time high.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Bulls Eye $5,000 as Momentum and Volume Accelerate

From a technical perspective, ETH’s rejection at $4,734 came as it hit the upper Bollinger Band resistance near $4,758. A close above this level would open the door toward the psychological $5,000 target, which aligns with the next psychological resistance.

RSI stands at 79.27, in overbought territory, indicating strong momentum but also raising the risk of short-term profit-taking. The midline Bollinger Band at $3,889 serves as key support; a break below there would weaken the bullish structure.

If the Ethereum price rally advances, a daily close above $4,758 could send ETH toward the $5,000 breakout target.

On the downside, failure to hold $4,578 (Bollinger median) could trigger a drop toward $4,000 before bulls regroup.

BTC Hyper Presale Gains Traction as ETH Rally Lifts Layer 2 Hype

As Ethereum’s rally pushes toward its all-time high, traders are also scouting the next wave of high-growth opportunities like BTC Hyper, a promising Bitcoin Layer 2 project.

The BTC Hyper presale has already raised $9.175 million, promising instant, low-cost Bitcoin transactions for payments, memecoins, and decentralized apps, alongside staking rewards of up to 1,052%.

For traders seeking diversification amid Ethereum’s ongoing price rally, BTC Hyper offers exposure to Bitcoin scalability with high-yield potential. Visit the official BTC Hyper website to join the presale.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.