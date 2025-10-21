Key Notes

Cardano is currently trading at $0.6441, after recording a price decline of 3.29%.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests that the coin may print a golden cross.

Last time this signal was seen, the ADA price rose by 60%.

Cardano ADA $0.66 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $24.19 B Vol. 24h: $1.12 B price has sustained its mild downturn as it lost almost 4% of its previous price level. This does not align with the expectation for the month of “Uptober,” when most digital assets are expected to surge in value.

However, market observers are quite optimistic that this bear market will not last, especially after considering historic data and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.

Cardano Price Can Repeat History With Golden Cross

Coincidentally, the broader cryptocurrency industry is facing a downturn with top coins like Bitcoin BTC $111 077 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $66.02 B going way below their all-time high (ATH). ADA is coming from three successive days of persistent price uptrend.

Unfortunately, the altcoin has now corrected almost 4% on sustained bearish sentiment. On analyzing the MACD indicator, Lark Davis, a top crypto analyst, identified that there is strong optimism that the Cardano price will recover soon and hit a new high.

$ADA is about to print a daily MACD golden cross below zero The last time this happened, Cardano pumped over 60%. However, ADA needs to get past a resistance zone around $0.74 to $0.77. A downward resistance line that started in August is also waiting. pic.twitter.com/Yusg732g4E — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 20, 2025

In his words, “Cardano is about to print a MACD golden cross below zero” on the daily chart. The last time such a scenario was seen, the ADA price gained over 60%. This was in June when the price consolidated around the $0.53 support area. Not too long after the cross, the token peaked at $0.93 on July 21.

However, Davis noted that the coin will need to overpower a resistance zone around $0.74 to $0.77. Recall that ADA’s price presently lingers around $0.64, which is still a considerable distance from the stated resistance zone.

Should ADA eventually print the golden cross, the coin could see the much-anticipated price rally to $0.9.

