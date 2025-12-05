Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Traders Quietly Lost Millions in ‘Sandwich Attacks’ – New Signal Hints at a Safer, More Bullish ETH

In this attack method, bots frontrun and backrun a trade, forcing the victim into a worse price while the attacker profits from the difference.

According to Cointelegraph Research and EigenPhi, over 95,000 sandwich attacks were recorded between November 2024 and October 2025.

This comes just as new on-chain signals suggest Ethereum may be entering a safer, more bullish phase.

Indeed, one that could reshape the ETH price prediction outlook moving forward.

Millions Lost via Sandwich Attacks

Annual trader losses move near $60 million. Most of this value shifts toward block builders through gas fees. Attackers capture a margin close to 5%. Nearly 40% of these attacks struck low‑volatility pools.

These pools include stablecoins, wrappers and liquid staking tokens of Ether and Bitcoin. Around 12% of all attacks hit stable swaps.

This creates unexpected damage due to the assumption that these pools remain stable under most market conditions.

Monthly extraction moved from nearly $10 million in late 2024 to about $2.5 million by October 2025. Monthly net profits averaged $260K, inflated by one attack in January that alone generated more than $800K.

Despite this decline, the total number of attacks stayed high. The data show 60K-90K attacks each month across the one‑year period. Almost 70% of all attacks can be traced to a single entity known as Jared.

This operator uses a v2 bot that targets as many as four victims at once. It sometimes places a center transaction to force worse swap rates for the next victims. It can also manipulate price through liquidity adjustments.

ETH Price Analysis: Potential Reversal Window Appears

ETH chart shows a structure formed through a set of lower highs and higher lows. A break above the red resistance band near $3,600 could push prices toward $4K and then $5K.

The chart shows a projected move toward $6K in the bullish case, a 91% climb from the current level near $3,140.

However, this is only possible following a strong close above the multi‑week supply zone.

A pullback to $2800 is also possible if the $3k price level does not hold. The chart highlights a possible 14% decline toward the green demand zone.

A Safer and More Bullish Ethereum?

The report noted a fall in total extraction, which shows that MEV protection tools have started to limit damage. Yet a full solution requires native support in the protocol.

Combined with technical signs of a possible trend reversal, the broader picture suggests that Ethereum moves toward a phase where traders may suffer fewer silent losses.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.