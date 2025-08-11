Key Notes

On-chain data shows increased profit-taking, including a major ICO participant selling $9.91M worth of ETH.

Glassnode reports short-term holders are realizing gains at levels well above December 2024.

Popular analyst Michael van de Poppe predicts a near-term cooldown, with ETH touching $3,700–$3,800, if bitcoin enters a correction.

With 21% weekly upside, Ethereum price is now trading at new 2025 highs of $4,300 amid strong bullish action.

With a 60% increase in July, and another 20% upside in the last week, there’s a new CME Gap formation, which could haunt the bulls.

After a solid rally, investors are wondering whether ETH has more gains left ahead.

Ethereum Price CME Gap Could Haunt Bulls

The ETH futures chart pattern shows the formation of a CME gap on the daily chart. Popular crypto analyst Rekt Capital identified a new weekly CME gap for Ethereum (ETH), located in the $4,092–$4,261 range.

The Ethereum price is already seeing some pullback in the gap range, from the highs of $4,300 earlier today. To fill the gap, ETH could correct further up to $4,092, before resuming the rally towards the upside once again.

On the other hand, popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that the ETH rally could cool down for a while before starting the uptrend once again.

Extremely bullish period for the markets, where $ETH is close to a new ATH. However, it's stalling above this important high. If Bitcoin makes a correction, then I'll assume we'll see $ETH at areas around $3,700-3,800 as a prime first area to start accumulating again. pic.twitter.com/8Vod6CRhWZ — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 11, 2025

ETH Profit Booking on the Rise

With the Ethereum price rally to $4,300, profit-booking has been on the rise simultaneously.

As per the on-chain data, an early ETH ICO participant who originally purchased 20,000 ETH for $6,200, sold a total of another 2,300 ETH worth $9.91 million earlier today.

The ICO whale wallet still holds 1,623 ETH valued at approximately $6.99 million.

On the other hand, blockchain analytics firm Glassnode reported that ETH’s seven-day moving average of profit realization reached $771 million per day in July, surpassing December 2024 levels.

While profits from long-term holders are on par with December 2024 figures, short-term investors are realizing significantly higher gains, fueling the latest surge.

$ETH profit realization (7D SMA) peaked at $771M/day in July, above Dec ‘24 levels, and is now ramping up again at $553M/day. Profits from long-term holders match Dec ‘24 levels, but short-term investors are realizing far more gains, driving the current wave. pic.twitter.com/fsoBOrUTyF — glassnode (@glassnode) August 11, 2025

On the other hand, Bitcoin maxi, Samson Mow, stated that Ethereum investors are shifting Bitcoin into ETH to drive prices higher on narratives such as "Ethereum Treasury companies," before selling ETH at peak levels and rotating profits back into BTC.

He warned that “no one wants ETH in the long run.” Last week, Vitalik Buterin also warned ETH Treasury firms about over-leveraging in their efforts to acquire more coins.

